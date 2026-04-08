Florida Panthers Forward Brad Marchand Nominated for 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

SUNRISE, Fla. – The South Florida chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) announced today that Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand has been selected as the club's 2025-26 nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Marchand, 37, has skated in 52 games with the Panthers this season, recording 54 points (27-27-54), his 11th consecutive campaign with at least 20 goals and 20 assists.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound native of Halifax, Nova Scotia registered his 1,000th NHL point on Nov. 13 vs. Washington, becoming the first player in franchise history to earn their 1,000th NHL point while a member of the Florida Panthers, the fifth skater born in Nova Scotia to reach 1,000 points joining Sidney Crosby, Al MacInnis, Bobby Smith and Nathan MacKinnon, and the 102nd player in league history to reach the milestone. He also earned a silver medal representing Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The Masterton Trophy winner is selected from a poll of the 32 chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season. Each of the 32 PHWA member chapters nominated a player from the 32 NHL clubs they cover. The PHWA first presented the Masterton Trophy in 1968 to commemorate the late Bill Masterton, a player with the Minnesota North Stars, who exhibited to a high degree the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Masterton died January 15, 1968 following an injury suffered in a game.

Join the Florida Panthers Territory Membership Waiting List. Click here to learn more. Single game tickets are on sale now for the 2025-26 season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.