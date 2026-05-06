Territory Talk: Draft Lottery Reactions; Checking in on Playoffs (Ep. 398)

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TT 398 16x9
By Doug Plagens & Jameson Olive

The balls didn’t bounce in favor of the Florida Panthers.

On the latest episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive talk through how the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery unfolded.

With the Panthers ending up with the ninth pick, the duo dives into a few options the two-time Stanley Cup champions are now staring down.

Plus, a look into the current state of the playoffs.

Highlights include:

  • The Maple Leafs win the lottery. (3:00)
  • The Panthers have plenty of options with ninth pick. (10:00)
  • Checking in on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. (21:30)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

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