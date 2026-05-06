Territory Talk: Draft Lottery Reactions; Checking in on Playoffs (Ep. 398)

The balls didn’t bounce in favor of the Florida Panthers.

On the latest episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive talk through how the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery unfolded.

With the Panthers ending up with the ninth pick, the duo dives into a few options the two-time Stanley Cup champions are now staring down.

Plus, a look into the current state of the playoffs.

Highlights include: