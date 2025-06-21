Tennis legend Navratilova parties with Panthers once again after second straight Cup

SUNRISE, Fla. – When you go back-to-back, you can start to establish traditions.

For the Florida Panthers, one of their new traditions just so happens to involve a tennis icon.

Welcome to the team, Martina Navratilova.

For the second straight year, the 18-time Grand Slam champion partied with the Panthers during their Stanley Cup celebration, this time meeting up with the team at Maple & Ash in Miami on Thursday.

“It’s a good tradition to have her come and take a photo,” captain Aleksander Barkov said of during exit interviews at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday. "It's great."

What is now a tradition actually started as happenstance.

Last year, Navratilova, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000, was out celebrating a birthday when she ended up at the same restaurant as the Panthers, who’d just defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 to capture their first-ever Cup.

Not only did the Panthers invite her to take a picture, but also sip out of Lord Stanley.