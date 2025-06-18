Territory Talk: Panthers are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions (Ep. 361)

The Stanley Cup is staying in South Florida.

Securing their second straight championship, the Panthers left no doubt in a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss an exceptional Game 6, the difference makers in the series, key stats and much more.

Plus, hear from Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett.

Highlights include: