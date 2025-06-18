Territory Talk: Panthers are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions (Ep. 361)

Check out the latest podcast!

By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

The Stanley Cup is staying in South Florida.

Securing their second straight championship, the Panthers left no doubt in a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss an exceptional Game 6, the difference makers in the series, key stats and much more.

Plus, hear from Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers left no doubt in Game 6. (0:30)
  • Bennett talks depth, trophies and more. (14:00)
  • No team keeps things light like the Panthers. (24:00)
  • No excuses, give the Panthers their due. (37:30)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

