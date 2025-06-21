Bennett visits local animal shelter with Conn Smythe Trophy

Sam Bennett took the Conn Smythe Trophy to the purr-fect place.

The Florida Panthers forward visited the Humane Society of Broward County with his MVP award after winning the Stanley Cup this week.

Bennett hung out with kittens Marchy, Blizzard and DQ, named after his teammate Brad Marchand and his Dairy Queen Blizzard tradition throughout this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. The animal shelter shared a video of the visit to their Instagram.

The Conn Smythe winner held the kittens in his arms and even let one stand on top of the trophy.

In honor of the Panthers back-to-back championships, the animal shelter is offering half-off adoption fees for cats all weekend.

This season, Bennett partnered with the Humane Society of Broward County for a program called “Benny’s Buddies.” For every goal the forward scored during the season and the playoffs, the Panthers forward paid the adoptions fees for dogs and cats in need.