Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the club’s seven game preseason schedule for 2025-26.

The Panthers will open their preseason with a doubleheader matchup against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. (ET) and 7 p.m. (ET).

The Cats will then kick off a set of preseason games against the Carolina Hurricanes with a contest in Raleigh on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. (ET) before hosting the Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. (ET).

Florida will face their intrastate rivals Tampa Bay Lightning for a three-game slate to close out the 2025-26 preseason with games on Sept. 30 in Orlando at Kia Center, Oct. 2 in Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena and Oct. 4 in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena. Puck drop for each game against the Lightning will be 7 p.m. (ET).

The full preseason schedule can be found below:

Sept. 21 | Nashville Predators | 3:00 PM ET | Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Sept. 21 | Nashville Predators | 7:00 PM ET | Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Sept. 24 | Carolina Hurricanes | 6:00 PM ET | Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.

Sept. 29 | Carolina Hurricanes | 6:00 PM ET | Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.

Sept. 30 | Tampa Bay Lightning | 7:00 PM ET | Kia Center, Orlando, Fla.

Oct. 2 | Tampa Bay Lightning | 7:00 PM ET | Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay, Fla.

Oct. 4 | Tampa Bay Lightning | 7:00 PM ET | Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.

