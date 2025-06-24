Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

25-26 Preseason Schedule_WEB_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the club’s seven game preseason schedule for 2025-26.

The Panthers will open their preseason with a doubleheader matchup against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. (ET) and 7 p.m. (ET).

The Cats will then kick off a set of preseason games against the Carolina Hurricanes with a contest in Raleigh on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. (ET) before hosting the Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. (ET).

Florida will face their intrastate rivals Tampa Bay Lightning for a three-game slate to close out the 2025-26 preseason with games on Sept. 30 in Orlando at Kia Center, Oct. 2 in Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena and Oct. 4 in Sunrise at Amerant Bank Arena. Puck drop for each game against the Lightning will be 7 p.m. (ET).

The full preseason schedule can be found below:

  • Sept. 21 | Nashville Predators | 3:00 PM ET | Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
  • Sept. 21 | Nashville Predators | 7:00 PM ET | Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN
  • Sept. 24 | Carolina Hurricanes | 6:00 PM ET | Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
  • Sept. 29 | Carolina Hurricanes | 6:00 PM ET | Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.
  • Sept. 30 | Tampa Bay Lightning | 7:00 PM ET | Kia Center, Orlando, Fla.
  • Oct. 2 | Tampa Bay Lightning | 7:00 PM ET | Amalie Arena, Tampa Bay, Fla.
  • Oct. 4 | Tampa Bay Lightning | 7:00 PM ET | Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Fla.

Panthers fans are encouraged to sign up for the 93 Society email newsletter to be notified when the full schedule, broadcast schedule and additional information on preseason tickets become available.

The Florida Panthers are 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

