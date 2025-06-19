BY THE NUMBERS: Key stats for the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final

Off the bat, the most important number is obviously two.

Two Stanley Cups in two years.

But for the back-to-back champion Florida Panthers, there are plenty of other numbers that help tell the story of their second straight win over the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

With that, continue reading below for some sizzling stats from the Cup Final.

1: The number of Europeans to captain a team to two Stanley Cups. After becoming the first Finnish-born player to captain a team to the Cup last year, Aleksander Barkov is now the first European to ever captain a team to multiple championships. He also became only the second player to win the Cup and the Frank J. Selke Trophy in the same season.

3: Panthers with at least five goals in the Stanley Cup Final. Sharing the scoring load, Sam Reinhart (7), Brad Marchand (6) and Sam Bennett (5) all lit the lamp at least five times. The only other instance of this occuring was in 1955 when Alex Delvecchio (6), Gordie Howe (5) and Ted Lindsay (5) all scored at least five for the Detroit Red Wings.

52.7%: Florida’s faceoff win percentage. The battle in the dot was also won by the Panthers. Crushing it in the circle, Aleksander Barkov led the Panthers in faceoff wins (84) and win percentage (59.2%). His 84 wins were also 14 more than the next best player.

3: Teams that have won the Stanley Cup after starting each series on the road. Finishing third in the Atlantic Division, the Panthers joined the 1995 New Jersey Devils and 2012 Los Angeles Kings as the only clubs to capture the Cup after being the lowest seed every round.

-14: The combined plus/minus rating for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Panthers were up to the task defensively against the top-two scorers in the playoffs. Although they combined for 15 points (five goals, 10 assists), McDavid and Draisaitl looked far from their usual selves against the Panthers, who rarely let the duo get comfortable in the series. Prior to the Cup Final, Edmonton’s dynamic forward duo boasted a combined +21 plus/minus.

3: Stanley Cups for Carter Verhaeghe. Already the only player to win a Cup with both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Panthers, “Swaggy” is the first player to win three championships before turning 30 since Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby did so back in 2017. In the Cup Final, Verhaeghe ranked second on the Panthers with nine points (one goal, eight assists).

4: Goals for Sam Reinhart in Game 6. Achieving a rare feat, Reinhart became just the second player in NHL history to score four goals in a Stanley Cup-clinching win, following Babe Dye of the Toronto St. Patricks in 1922. Overall, he is the fourth player in NHL history to score at least three goals in a Cup-clinching win.

5: Goals in Game 6 for the Panthers. Despite being the top defensive team this postseason, the Panthers also managed to be the best on offense as well. In their Stanley Cup-clinching win, they scored at least five goals for the 13th time this postseason, tying the 1983 New York Islanders for the second most instances in a single playoff run.

7: Goals for Sam Reinhart in the Stanley Cup Final. Scoring the most by any player in a Cup Final in 40 years, Reinhart equaled Wayne Gretzky (7 in 1985), Mike Bossy (7 in 1982) and Jean Beliveau (7 in 1956) as the only four players in the past 102 years to achieve that feat.

8: The number of teams that have won back-to-back Stanley Cups at home. In taking down the Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena for the second straight season, the Panthers became the first team to go back-to-back at home since, oddly enough, the Oilers in 1988.

30.4%: Florida’s power-play percentage. Despite Edmonton’s man advantage garnering the headlines heading into the series, it was the Panthers that executed most often on the power play. Helping the Panthers go 7-for-23 with the extra attacker, five different players recorded multiple power-play points in the series, including a team-high four from Evan Rodrigues.

8: The number of first-time Stanley Cup winners that currently meet the criteria to have their names engraved on the trophy. This list includes players such as Nate Schmidt, A.J. Greer, Tomas Nosek and Seth Jones, just to name a few. Florida’s eight first-time eligible players are also the second most ever by a repeat champion.

9: The number of No. 1 picks to win multiple Stanley Cups with the franchise that drafted them. Welcome to the club, Aaron Ekblad! After being selected by the Panthers with the top pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, the top-pair defenseman averaged 27:10 of ice time per game in the Cup Final.

10: Franchises that have repeated as Stanley Cup champions. Joining an elite group, the Panthers are the first team to repeat since the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning took home the Cup in 2020 and 2021. Looking ahead to next season, the Panthers will be chasing the sixth three-peat in NHL history.

82.6%: Florida’s penalty kill percentage in the Stanley Cup Final. After entering the series operating at 30% on the power play, the Oilers converted on just 17.4% of their trips to the man advantage against the Panthers. Playing a major role in that success, Gustav Forsling (22:50) and Aaron Ekblad (18:32) led the Panthers in shorthanded ice time in the series.

10: The number of general managers to win multiple Stanley Cups within their first five seasons on the job. Pulling off one of the most remarkable turnarounds in NHL history, Bill Zito wasted no time in making his mark on the Panthers. From drafting, to free agency, to trades, the already legendary general manager pressed all the right buttons.

255:49: The amount of time the Panthers led in the Stanley Cup Final. No team in the history of the NHL spent more time with the lead than the Panthers, a feat that is especially impressive since the series only went six games. Enjoying a fairly stress-free Game 6, they led for 55:36 of the 60 minutes in their Cup-clinching win thanks to a first-period goal from Sam Reinhart.

.936: Sergei Bobrovsky’s save percentage at 5-on-5. Penning another chapter in a career that will eventually land him in the Hall of Fame, Bobrovsky stopped 147 of 157 shots at 5-on-5 in the series, including making 28 high-danger stops. At 5-on-5, he finished the series with 3.41 goals saved above expected.

76: Points for Sam Bennett in Conn Smythe voting. Just beating out Brad Marchand (68 voting point) to earn MVP honors this postseason, Bennett made history almost every game in the Stanley Cup Final. In Game 1, he scored to set a club record for the most goals in one postseason with 12 – a number that would later end at 15. In Game 2, he scored his 12th road goal of the playoffs, setting a new NHL record. In Game 3, he scored to set a new team record for the longest goal streak in one playoff year (four games). They don’t call him “Playoff Sam” for nothing.