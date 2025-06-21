Cup celebration ‘is not stopping anytime soon’ for the Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – A well-earned time to celebrate.

After winning their second straight Stanley Cup against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers have kept the celebration going since the clock hit zero in Game 6.

A few days into the festivities, they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

“We were the best team on the ice, and I guarantee you we are the best team off the ice, too,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said following the team’s locker room cleanout at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday. “It's been a lot of fun. The party is not stopping anytime soon.”

From Sunrise to Fort Lauderdale to Miami, the Cup has been on a tour of South Florida.

A return visitor, it’s also been to many of the same spots it previously visited in 2024.

Living it up, the Cup has been on golf carts, boats and at the center of VIP parties.