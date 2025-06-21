Cup celebration ‘is not stopping anytime soon’ for the Panthers

cup2-celly-16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – A well-earned time to celebrate.

After winning their second straight Stanley Cup against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers have kept the celebration going since the clock hit zero in Game 6.

A few days into the festivities, they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

“We were the best team on the ice, and I guarantee you we are the best team off the ice, too,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said following the team’s locker room cleanout at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday. “It's been a lot of fun. The party is not stopping anytime soon.”

From Sunrise to Fort Lauderdale to Miami, the Cup has been on a tour of South Florida.

A return visitor, it’s also been to many of the same spots it previously visited in 2024.

Living it up, the Cup has been on golf carts, boats and at the center of VIP parties.

"We're not toning it down,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said of the team’s all-night celebrations. “We just won two Stanley Cups in a row. We deserve to have a good time."

In between parties, a few Panthers have also somehow found time to do some work.

On Friday, Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand both made public appearances.

Reinhart served tenders at Raising Cane’s; Marchand made Blizzards at Dairy Queen.

“I think you just ride the wave,” Reinhart said of having the stamina to power through. “When you put so much hard work into it, it makes it that much more fun going through it.”

Using past experiences to help secure back-to-back Cups – just the 10th franchise to ever do so -- the Panthers are taking a similar approach to enjoying their time while celebrating.

No stress, just success.

“Now everyone just knows how to sit back a little bit and enjoy it because last year was so hectic,” captain Aleksander Barkov said of the difference of celebrating the Cup this year. “It happened [last year], it’s your first time ever, and you’ve been dreaming about it for such a long time. I feel like this year everyone gave permission to themselves to enjoy it.”

Taking the party into Sunday, the Panthers are ready to celebrate again with fans on A1A during the team’s championship parade.

For one Panther who missed last year’s celebration, the hopes and excitement of being on the bus have been building for a year.

“It was something my wife and I have talked about all year, hoping to be back here and be a part of a parade,” said Reinhart, who missed last year’s iconic rain-soaked parade due to a wedding. “Pretty cool, and we’re excited about it tomorrow."

Receiving quite the showing last year despite a severe thunderstorm, this year’s parade should be even bigger.

No matter what the weather is, the one thing fans can count on is that head coach Paul Maurice will be wearing another shirt of the Maurice family’s cats.

“I don’t have a choice on that,” Maurice said. “I have two, but I have to wear both.”

For more information on Sunday’s Championship parade, click here.

