Florida Panthers to Host Championship Celebration on Sunday, June 22 at 12 p.m. (ET)

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host their 2025 Championship Celebration on Sunday, June 22 at 12 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale with a parade along A1A starting at Riomar Street and concluding just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (across from Hotel Maren) at SE 5th Street where the formal rally on stage will take place.

More information on parking and additional details will be released in the coming days and fans should stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral and official Panthers social channels.

