‘Best feeling ever’: Panthers react to lifting the Stanley Cup

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – A moment so incredible it’s hard to put into words.

In defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Florida Panthers claimed their second straight Stanley Cup.

Whether it was their first, second, or even third time holding the NHL’s most coveted hardware, the feeling of getting to hold Lord Stanley is always special.

With that, here’s what players had to say about this year’s epic win.

UVIS BALINSKIS: “It’s a great feeling. This year feels even better. It’s great that I can do it.”

SAM BENNETT: “Every single guy played a huge part. We had so many MVPs in this playoff run. We went through adversity. So many guys just dug in and stepped up.”

JESPER BOQVIST: “After my son, the best thing that’s ever happened. Happier than I thought and a crazy experience.”

AARON EKBLAD: “It almost feels normal, which is absolutely insane. I’m just trying to soak in the moment and all the excitement. My brother’s about to come on the ice, and as soon as I see him I might start breaking down. Unreal.”

ANTON LUNDELL: “Unbelievable. It’s always a dream come true. I really tried to enjoy the moment and take my time this year. I felt like last year I went a little too quick, so just tried to soak it in.”

EETU LUOSTARINEN: “Even better than last time. It’s an unreal moment. We put a lot of work into it and to see the work pay off, it’s unreal.”

NIKO MIKKOLA: “It’s a dream come true, again. For our home fans, our old fans, it’s great. It’s relief and happiness and all that kind of feeling coming back.”

TOMAS NOSEK: “It was great. It’s an amazing feeling. Right now, I have so many emotions, I can’t figure out what to say. I’m so happy and I’m going to enjoy this with my family. It’s amazing.”

MACKIE SAMOSKEVICH: “It felt surreal. The best feeling ever in my life. It’s heavier than I thought, but it didn’t feel real. It was just a dream come true.”

NATE SCHMIDT: “It’s the best feeling in the world. I just can’t wait to put my son in it.”

MATTHEW TKACHUK: “It’s incredible. I can’t believe it. It’s the most special feeling in the world. All the hard work, all the grind time, everything leads to this moment. It makes it all worth it.”

VITEK VANECEK: “It’s something special. It’s really amazing. I don’t actually know what to say, but it’s amazing.”

CARTER VERHAEGHE: “I feel like it feels so different. We grinded so much. We’ve been through ups and downs this year. Some games in the regular season weren’t pretty, but we knew we had to stick with it and get our game right for the playoffs. Everyone was pulling the rope. We love each other so much.”

To see the Cup continue to be lifted, join the Panthers on Sunday on A1A at noon for the Championship parade.

For more info, click here.

