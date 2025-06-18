‘Best feeling ever’: Panthers react to lifting the Stanley Cup

SUNRISE, Fla. – A moment so incredible it’s hard to put into words.

In defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Florida Panthers claimed their second straight Stanley Cup.

Whether it was their first, second, or even third time holding the NHL’s most coveted hardware, the feeling of getting to hold Lord Stanley is always special.

With that, here’s what players had to say about this year’s epic win.

UVIS BALINSKIS: “It’s a great feeling. This year feels even better. It’s great that I can do it.”

SAM BENNETT: “Every single guy played a huge part. We had so many MVPs in this playoff run. We went through adversity. So many guys just dug in and stepped up.”

JESPER BOQVIST: “After my son, the best thing that’s ever happened. Happier than I thought and a crazy experience.”