Bennett shows off Conn Smythe Trophy for fans at parade

Panthers forward, wearing his ‘Benny’s Buddies’ T-shirt, celebrates MVP award

Bennett with Conn Smythe

© Florida Panthers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Conn Smythe Trophy tour continued Sunday for Sam Bennett at the Stanley Cup championship parade.

While on the bus towards Fort Lauderdale Beach, Bennett responded to “M-V-P” chants from fans by showing off his latest piece of hardware.

The icing on the cake was his “Benny’s Buddies” T-shirt. Throughout the season (including playoffs), Bennett partnered with the Humane Society of Broward County to run the “Benny’s Buddies” program, which helps fund adoption fees for pets at the adoption center.

Earlier this week, Bennett took the Conn Smythe Trophy to the Humane Society of Broward County to celebrate with fans. The pets were part of the celebration as well, of course.

On Sunday, the celebration continued for Bennett and the Panthers, as the team celebrated its second consecutive Stanley Cup championship.

News Feed

Live blog: Panthers Stanley Cup championship parade

Tennis legend Navratilova parties with Panthers once again after second straight Cup

Bennett visits local animal shelter with Conn Smythe Trophy

Cup celebration ‘is not stopping anytime soon’ for the Panthers

BY THE NUMBERS: Key stats for the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final

Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup win with Fort Lauderdale firefighters

Related Content

Live blog: Panthers Stanley Cup championship parade

Bennett visits local animal shelter with Conn Smythe Trophy