What’s Brewing: Panthers return home; More back-to-back tests

The Florida Panthers are back in the Sunshine State.

After going 2-2-0 on their four-game trip to the West Coast, the defending Stanley Cup champions enter this week sitting second in the Atlantic Division with a 29-19-3 record.

Overall, Florida owns a 5-4-1 record in its last 10 games.

“The road trip always brings the team together a little more,” forward Anton Lundell said. “We were able to play some good hockey, even if we didn’t get the result in this game. Overall, I think it was a good step forward and we can keep building on this.”

As they continue to build, the Panthers will also have plenty more back-to-backs.

Having already played a pair of back-to-backs on their recent road trip, the Panthers will now host the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday before kicking off yet another back-to-back against the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

On the second half of back-to-backs this season, Florida owns a 5-3-0 record.

With no rest for the champs, the Panthers have six total back-to-backs left this season.

“We’ll get this team home and get them a little bit of rest,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 29: vs. Los Angeles Kings – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 5 WPOW-FM HD-2 (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Saturday, Feb. 1: vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 1 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : ABC, ESPN+

ABC, ESPN+ Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

Sunday, Feb. 2: vs. New York Islanders – 6 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

STAR WARS NIGHT

Coming up this week in a galaxy not so far, far away…

Join the Panthers for their annual Star Wars Night on Wednesday against the Kings.

Miss out on the t-shirt ticket package? No sweat!

Every fan in attendance can enjoy Star Wars theming and find their favorite characters at the game.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.

KULIKOV’S MILESTONE

Dmitry Kulikov enters this week sitting on 999 career games in the NHL.

If you want to watch No. 7 hit the century mark, make sure to be at the game on Wednesday.

In the midst of his 16th season in the NHL, Kulikov has suited up in 587 games with Florida.

As it stands now, he’s currently the franchise’s all-time leader in hits with 970.

Of course, Kulikov also helped the Panthers bring Lord Stanley to South Florida.

Per NHL stats, he’ll be just the 402nd player to take the ice for 1,000 games in the history of the league.

REGISTER FOR CATS CUP

No ice? No problem!

The Panthers are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to give you the first Cat’s Cup Tournament.

This brand-new street hockey event (no skates!) will take place March 15 and 16 at Amerant Bank Arena, presented by Coors Light & Verizon.

With both adult and kid divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

For more information or to register your team, click HERE.

BEERFEST COMING UP

Grab your crew and sample some brews.

Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery, the Panthers will host their second “Pucks & Pints” Beerfest of the season when they battle the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 8.

Open to only fans that are 21 or older, fans that purchase the ticket package will get access to beer sampling, live music, brewery bites and a ticket to the game.

A portion of the proceeds also benefits the Florida Panthers Foundation.

To purchase, click HERE.

VALENTINE’S DAY GIFTS

Need a gift for that special Panthers fan in your life?

FLA Team Shop has you covered!

To peruse the new Valentine’s Day gift guide, click HERE.

MILESTONE WATCH

Paul Maurice is two wins away from his 900th NHL win.

Dmitry Kulikov is five assists away from his 200th NHL assist.

Paul Maurice is one game away from his 1,900th NHL game.

Dmitry Kulikov is one game away from his 1,000th NHL game.

Niko Mikkola is two games away from his 300th NHL game.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Mackie Samoskevich might’ve lost his voice from all the cheering he did in this game.

Check out the clip below to hear the rookie mic’d up during last week’s 7-2 win at San Jose.