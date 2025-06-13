RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

“Just trying to create with the man advantage,” said Reinhart, whose goal was the second-latest tying goal in the history of the Cup Final. “Trying to find a loose puck around the net.”

In the extra frame, the Panthers looked to be carrying play right out the gate, but still needed a big play from Bobrovsky and Gustav Forsling to keep the puck out of the net early.

Nearly finding the game-winning goal, Sam Bennett, Florida’s leading goal scorer this postseason, fired a shot that caught a piece of Pickard’s glove before going off the crossbar.

Making the most out of an opportunity up the ice, Draisaitl secured a split for the Oilers in Sunrise when he sent a cross-ice pass into the slot that went off a defender and in for the 5-4 win.

In a game of bounces, anything can happen.

As for what the Panthers will pack with them for Edmonton, there were building blocks in defeat.

“Take our first, take our third period and the beginning of overtime,” Tkachuk said. “I thought we did a lot of good things. Yeah, it’s a best-of-three. With losing this one, we’ve got to go in there (Edmonton) and win one eventually, so hopefully we can do it in Game 5.”

THEY SAID IT

“They kept coming. We probably got a little too stretched out and weren’t as connected as five on the ice when we were in the first.” – Matthew Tkachuk on the second period

“They’re a good team. We respect them. It is what it is. We put that behind us and get ready for the next one.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on Game 4

“A lot of success in the postseason is how you handle your losses. They’re going to happen, especially when you get down to the last two teams. You’ve got two of the best teams going at it.” – Sam Reinhart on bouncing back for Game 5

“If you plan for seven games, that means you’re losing three of them. You have to take that pain, use it and come back.” – Paul Maurice on regrouping after Game 4

CATS STATS

- Anton Lundell became just the fourth player in NHL history to appear in 75 playoff games before their 24th birthday.

- Matthew Tkachuk is the eighth-fastest U.S.-born player in NHL history to 80 career playoff points.

- This was the 100th overtime game in the history of the Stanley Cup Final.

- The Panthers led 28-21 in scoring chances at 5-on-5.

- Sergei Bobrovsky made 13 high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- Aleksander Barkov went 14-for-20 (70%) in the faceoff circle.

- Dmitry Kulikov registered a team-high five hits.

- Seth Jones saw a team-high 28:26 of ice time.

WHAT’S NEXT?

One team will push the other to the brink.

With the series tied 2-2, the Panthers will face-off against the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The official watch party will be at Amerant Bank Arena.

For tickets, click HERE.