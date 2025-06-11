‘He’s just gotten better each year’: Lundell ‘playing like a veteran’ at 23

playoff-lundell-16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Anton Lundell has already had a career most would covet.

In the four seasons since being taken by the Florida Panthers with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the talented two-way center has racked up 157 points (60 goals, 97 assists) over 295 regular-season games and had his name etched into the Stanley Cup.

On Thursday, he’ll also join a special group.

When the Panthers face the Edmonton Oilers for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena, he'll become just the fourth player in NHL history to appear in 75 playoff games prior to turning 24, joining Jaromir Jagr, Glen Wesley and Mikahil Sergachev.

With more playoff games in four seasons than many players will see in their entire career, the young Finn center has been fast-tracked from wide-eyed rookie to hardened veteran.

“My rookie season’s playoff, I learned a lot,” Lundell said after Wednesday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. “I saw what the playoff is and since that, have learned from every single game so far. From big games last season and some high-pressure games, you learn and soak that in. You remember how it is to play in those games and try to stay calm to do everything you can, as good as you can, and make sure you do your best every game.”

Getting better each year with experience, Lundell posted a career-high 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) this season and has carried that right over into the Panthers’ latest playoff run.

“He’s matured a lot,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said of Lundell’s growth. “He was mature when he came, but he’s been just growing into playing like a real man and veteran out there. He’s been unreal.”

Through 20 games this postseason, Lundell has tallied 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and a league-best +16 plus/minus rating.

Not just a plus/minus leader this playoff, No. 15 is tied with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin for the NHL-lead in plus/minus over the past three postseasons with a +27 plus/minus rating.

“His foundation is a version of (Aleksander) Barkov,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Lundell. “He doesn’t cheat the game; he stays on the right side of it.”

Like Barkov, Lundell’s 200-foot game while 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill can’t be ignored.

A key factor on the PK and in the defensive zone, Lundell has logged the fourth most time on the ice for the Panthers while shorthanded (33:43) and is tied for fifth in blocks (20).

Playing alongside Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand, he’s brought the offense as well.

Marchand gives Florida the 5-4 win in 2OT against Edmonton.

Setting up big goals in critical times, Lundell has notched nine primary assists, with three coming in the last two games of the Stanley Cup Final, including setting up Marchand’s game-winning breakaway goal in double-overtime against the Oilers in Game 2.

“It helps a lot to have veteran guys around, especially guys that have been in the league long and won as well,” Lundell said of learning from guys like Marchand this season and Kyle Okposo last year. “You learn small things about them, but at the end of the day, everybody just wants us to try to enjoy it and keep going.”

While the league is starting to take notice of Lundell, Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito knew all along what he’d bring to the ice.

“Wait until you see this kid, he’s going to be great,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the message on Lundell from Zito shortly after he was hired. “He was his champion for the last two and a half years, and he was right. He’s just gotten better each year.”

To see Lundell and the Panthers play in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup on Thursday, click HERE.

