‘He’s just gotten better each year’: Lundell ‘playing like a veteran’ at 23

FORT LAUDERDALE – Anton Lundell has already had a career most would covet.

In the four seasons since being taken by the Florida Panthers with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, the talented two-way center has racked up 157 points (60 goals, 97 assists) over 295 regular-season games and had his name etched into the Stanley Cup.

On Thursday, he’ll also join a special group.

When the Panthers face the Edmonton Oilers for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena, he'll become just the fourth player in NHL history to appear in 75 playoff games prior to turning 24, joining Jaromir Jagr, Glen Wesley and Mikahil Sergachev.

With more playoff games in four seasons than many players will see in their entire career, the young Finn center has been fast-tracked from wide-eyed rookie to hardened veteran.

“My rookie season’s playoff, I learned a lot,” Lundell said after Wednesday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. “I saw what the playoff is and since that, have learned from every single game so far. From big games last season and some high-pressure games, you learn and soak that in. You remember how it is to play in those games and try to stay calm to do everything you can, as good as you can, and make sure you do your best every game.”

Getting better each year with experience, Lundell posted a career-high 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) this season and has carried that right over into the Panthers’ latest playoff run.

“He’s matured a lot,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said of Lundell’s growth. “He was mature when he came, but he’s been just growing into playing like a real man and veteran out there. He’s been unreal.”

Through 20 games this postseason, Lundell has tallied 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and a league-best +16 plus/minus rating.

Not just a plus/minus leader this playoff, No. 15 is tied with Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin for the NHL-lead in plus/minus over the past three postseasons with a +27 plus/minus rating.

“His foundation is a version of (Aleksander) Barkov,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Lundell. “He doesn’t cheat the game; he stays on the right side of it.”

Like Barkov, Lundell’s 200-foot game while 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill can’t be ignored.

A key factor on the PK and in the defensive zone, Lundell has logged the fourth most time on the ice for the Panthers while shorthanded (33:43) and is tied for fifth in blocks (20).

Playing alongside Eetu Luostarinen and Brad Marchand, he’s brought the offense as well.