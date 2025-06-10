Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues will be keeping his own blog throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. He will check in regularly with behind-the-scenes access.
In his fourth entry, Rodrigues talks about the Panthers’ dominating 6-1 win against the Oilers in Game 3, how Florida didn’t let up when Edmonton cut its lead to 2-1 in the second period and the “tough mental battle” awaiting the Panthers in Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).
After two really hard games in Edmonton – we almost played three full games with overtime in Game 1 and double overtime in Game 2 — and then you have long travel days there and back, I thought we did a really good job yesterday of kind of getting what we needed, doing our best to recover and mentally preparing for this game. I think everyone did a great job and it kind of showed tonight.
I think it was DJ Khaled probably that got us going. No, it was a good feeling coming out in front of our home fans. You go into enemy territory to start the series, it’s loud and the building’s rocking for them. I thought we got the fans into it right away and they fed off us and we fed off them and they’ve been incredible going back all the way to last year and I’m sure for the guys who were here the year before. Overall, just a great game for everybody.