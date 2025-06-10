Verhaeghe clutch again for Panthers in latest Stanley Cup pursuit

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Carter Verhaeghe may not have scored as many goals this season for the Florida Panthers as he would have liked, but the forward is a big reason why they are two wins away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions.

Verhaeghe has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 20 games this postseason, including the game-winner in a 6-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday that gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Game 4 is here Thursday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“We have said it so many times -- no one cares when we’re struggling because we have so much depth to rely on that allows guys to kind of find their game,” Florida forward Sam Reinhart said after the win Monday. “We knew as soon as the playoffs came, he was going to be able to elevate his game. That’s the type of player he is. He has so much speed, he has one of the best releases in the game.

“And it seems the tighter everyone gets on the ice, there are times some guys get nervous. His heart rate might be 60 out there; he just skates around, going about his business and doing his thing. He is ready for playoff hockey and that’s what brings out the best in him.”

Verhaeghe scored 100 goals over the previous three seasons, including an NHL career-high 42 in 2022-23. He was rewarded by the Panthers with an eight-year contract on Oct. 8, 2024, but went the first eight games this season without a goal and also experienced a 13-game drought from March 11 through April 6.

He finished the regular season with 53 points (20 goals, 33 assists) in 81 games.

“It feels like every night I am on the highlights for the wrong reasons,” he said in March. “But honestly, I am not too worried about it. Sometimes they fall, sometimes they don’t. I have had a lot of good bounces in past years, and this year, a lot of bad ones.”

But Verhaeghe continues to perform for the Panthers when it matters most -- he enters Game 4 with a four-game point streak (six points; two goals, four assists). He had 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 24 playoff games last season to help Florida win its first Stanley Cup championship.

And his power-play goal at 17:45 of the first period Monday that made it 2-0 was his 33rd career playoff tally with the Panthers, the most in their history. Sam Bennett is second with 28.

“It feels good; I think our whole group was kind of waiting for the postseason,” Verhaeghe said. “It adds some juice and excitement. It feels good to get the win, but the job is not done yet.

“The regular season, we have played a lot of games over the years. Some games are tough to get your mind right, get into the fight and the battle. I think it was good for our group to really push and challenge ourselves.”

Florida coach Paul Maurice started his second power-play unit late in the first Monday when Edmonton forward Viktor Arvidsson went to the penalty box for goalie interference. Verhaeghe pounced on the opportunity, collecting the puck from Evan Rodrigues in the left circle and firing a shot over the right shoulder of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.

Maurice knows he can count on Verhaeghe when called upon.

“That man is an enigma,’’ Maurice said with a grin. “He scores goals exactly like that. It gets off his stick before it gets set. Coaching has nothing to do with that. He’s gifted.”

