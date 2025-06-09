PREVIEW: Greer returns as Panthers host Oilers in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. – The location has switched, but the goal remains the same.

After splitting two games in Edmonton, the Florida Panthers will look to take a lead in the Stanley Cup Final when they host the Oilers for Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

“Our fans buzz at home, and we love that,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said.

Speaking of buzz, this series has been overflowing with it through two games.

After letting the lead slip away in a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 1, it was the Panthers that mounted a comeback during an exciting 5-4 win in double overtime in Game 2 on Friday.

Trailing 3-2 after two periods, the Panthers pulled even when Dmitry Kulikov beat Stuart Skinner with a point shot through traffic to make it 3-3. Set loose on a breakaway on the penalty kill, Brad Marchand then put Florida on top 4-3 with a clutch shorthanded goal.

Finding the game-tying goal for the Oilers with just 17.8 seconds left in regulation, Corey Perry pounced on a rebound in the slot and sent it into the net to make it 4-4 and force overtime.

Following a scoreless first extra frame in which both goaltenders had to make big saves, the Panthers broke through 8:05 into the second overtime when Marchand – who else? – got behind the defense and slipped a shot just through Skinner’s pads to lock in the 5-4 win.

After 11 periods of no-holds-barred hockey, the series sits at 1-1 heading into Game 3.

Set to provide the Panthers with a physical boost, A.J. Greer will return to the lineup after missing the first two games of the series with an injury. Taking Jesper Boqvist’s spot on the fourth line, Greer has scored two goals and notched 45 hits in 12 games this postseason.

Since the playoffs got underway, Florida has led 4-0 in goals and 24-17 in shots on goal at 5-on-5 when the line of Greer, Jonah Gadjovich and Tomas Nosek has been deployed.

“He’s been such a positive part of what we do, but that would include Jesper Boqvist, who’s coming out,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Greer’s return. “He’s another guy that’s played very well for us in these playoffs. There’s that positive vibe. There’s a chemistry on that line and positionally they’re structured really well, so we expect that tonight.”

Finishing with 42 saves for the Panthers in Game 2, Sergei Bobrovsky became the first goaltender to post back-to-back 40-save performances to begin a Cup Final.

Standing tall through 19 playoff games, Bobrovsky owns a 13-6 record with a 2.21 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and three shoutouts. Per MoneyPuck.com, “Playoff Bob” also paces the playoffs with an outstanding 10.5 goals saved above expected.

Over his past three playoff runs, Bobrovsky has gone 18-10 in Sunrise.

“Being here for two years, it almost becomes routine, some of the incredible saves he makes," forward Evan Rodrigues said. “He’s done a great job for us.”

Dishing the biscuit like few other players can, Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with five points – all assists – through the first two games of the Cup Final, including making a stellar move to set up Leon Draisaitl for a goal on the power play late in the first period of Game 2.

After not scoring during last year’s Cup Final, Draisaitl leads the Oilers with three goals through the first two games against the Panthers, with two of them coming on the power play.

Going 7-5 with a 2.61 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and three shutouts in this year’s playoffs, Skinner has posted a .892 save percentage so far in the Cup Final.

In terms of potential lineup changes for the Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins remains a game-time decision.

If he can’t suit up, Jeff Skinner is likely to take his place in the lineup.

A big piece of Edmonton’s attack, Nugent-Hopkins has been a point-per-game player in these playoffs, recording 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 18 games.

As always, special teams will continue to be key in Game 3.

With the whistles blowing early and often through the first two games of the Cup Final, the Panthers have gone 8-for-10 on the penalty kill against Edmonton’s lethal power play.

“They scored a couple, but I think we can do something better,” defenseman Niko Mikkola said. “Not taking too many penalties. Last game, we took too many. We need to stay out of the penalty box. Just do what we do. Pressure hard and be aware of the big guys.”

In terms of past experiences, the Panthers should have some added confidence in Game 3 as they take the ice for a Cup Final in Sunrise for the first time since last year’s Game 7.

Taking care of business, the Panthers went 3-1 at home against the Oilers in last year's Cup Final.

Following a pair of one-goal games to start this series, the Panthers expect the action to be just as tight in Game 3.

“I think that’s a big part of playoffs,” Lundell said. “You’ve just got to get comfortable in tight games, especially for games that go into overtime. You don’t want to get nervous or try too much. You’ve just got to believe you’re going to do the right things and get the result.”

THEY SAID IT

“We always talk to the older players about the value of experience because they have, but the curve is sharpest early for young players and what they learn about playoffs.” – Paul Maurice

“That’s what you play for. All the pressure is on both teams. It’s how it’s supposed to be, the two best teams going against each other. It’s going to be tight.” – Niko Mikkola

“I think the best penalty kill for us is to not take penalties.” – Seth Jones

“Once the puck drops, you might use the crowd a little bit, you might not, for a little extra energy.” – Sam Reinhart

FIVE CATS STATS

- Gustav Forsling has blocked a team-high 30 shots this postseason.

- Aleksander Barkov has logged a team-high six playoff points (3G, 3A) at home.

- Nate Schmidt has tallied two assists in each of the first two games of the Cup Final.

- Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 total high-danger saves in Games 1 and 2 vs. Edmonton.

- Seth Jones leads Florida’s defensemen with four goals this postseason.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Jonah Gadjovich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt – Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Monday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV: TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

Tickets: Click Here