RECAP: Panthers 6, Oilers 1

In addition to keeping their cool, the Panthers also kept their home-ice advantage.

Two wins down, two to go.

“The first period was a lot of special teams, second period was pretty 5-on-5, and third period was all power play,” Tkachuk said. “Got to save the legs a little bit in the third. A great first 40 [minutes]. Even in the third, we played super well, super disciplined, like a veteran, older team who’s been here. This is our third time at it. You know it’s a series and you’ve got to stick up for each other, but you’ve got to be smart about it. I thought it was great guys were sticking up for each other. At the end of the day, it’s a big win but it’s just one game.”

THEY SAID IT

“I thought everybody had a great game. We played simple, hard, fast, physical and supported each other up and down the ice.” – Matthew Tkachuk

“I think we just kind of stick to our game. They have a different style to us. It got away at the end, and that’s kind of what happened.” – Carter Verhaeghe

“Emotions in all of these games are extremely high. Obviously, at this time of the year when you’re playing, you’re enjoying every minute.” – Brad Marchand

CATS STATS

- At 37 years old, Brad Marchand is the oldest player to ever score in the first three games of the Cup Final in NHL history.

- Carter Verhaeghe set a franchise record with his ninth career power-play goal in the playoffs.

- Nate Schmidt has recorded at least one assist in each of the first three games of the Cup Final.

- Paul Maurice earned his 1,000th career win between the regular season and playoffs.

- Sergei Bobrovsky has made 116 saves through the first three games of the series, which is tied for the second most through three games of a Cup Final.

- Aleksander Barkov won a team-high 12 faceoffs.

- Aaron Ekblad logged a team-high five hits.

- Eetu Luostarinen dished out two assists.

- Evan Rodrigues recorded a goal and an assist.

WHAT’S NEXT?

It’s time to play the waiting game … again.

With two days off in between games, the Panthers will return to the ice and try to take a 3-1 lead in the series when they host the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

