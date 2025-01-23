‘It’s fun to be back’: Bjornfot stepping up for Panthers in Ekblad’s absence 

LOS ANGELES – Tobias Bjornfot has stepped up.

With the Florida Panthers missing top-pair defenseman Aaron Ekblad, the 23-year-old blueliner has done an exceptional job filling that void since coming up from the AHL.

“I’ve been feeling good,” Bjornfot said. “It’s fun to be back. It’s been going good for me.”

Recalled from the Charlotte Checkers on Jan. 6, Bjornfot has been a steady presence on the blue line for the Panthers, racking up eight hits and five blocks over seven contests.

In that time, he also ranks tied for second on the team with a +4 plus/minus rating.

“We’re still learning about him,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Bjornfot, who’s averaging 13:46 of ice time per game. “I can give you some of his characteristics, but I don’t know if I can truly define his game for you yet. That’s why it’s so important that he plays right now.”

Taking a deeper dive, it’s the underlying numbers truly stand out.

Keeping in mind that it’s only a seven-game sample size, the Panthers have led 117-58 in shot attempts, 60-32 in shots on goal, 61-21 in scoring chances and 6-3 in goals over the nearly 90 minutes that Bjornfot has played at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

He also boasts an impressive 77.08 expected goals for percentage.

“I bounced around a little bit last year, but I think that helped my game,” Bjornfot said. “I learned lots of new stuff. I watched a lot of hockey last year, and I think that helped.”

Bjornfot’s path to the Panthers has indeed been anything but a straight line.

Originally selected by the Los Angeles with the 22nd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the Vasby, Sweden played in 117 games over parts of five seasons with the Kings before being waived and then subsequently claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan 4, 2024.

Appearing in just one game with Vegas, he was then claimed by Florida on March 8, 2024.

Even though he suited up in only one regular-season game with the Panthers after being claimed, Bjornfot as with the team throughout their entire historic run to the Stanley Cup.

With a championship ring on his finger, Bjornfot entered this season hoping to find a full-time role with the Panthers, but ended up starting the season with Charlotte in the AHL.

Keeping his nose to the grindstone, Bjornfot got off to a hot start with the Checkers, recording two goals and nine assists in 27 games before being recalled by Florida.

In December, he was named the top defenseman in Charlotte.

“It was great for me to play a lot of minutes – PK and power play, too,” Bjornfot said of his time in the AHL. “My game felt really good in Charlotte, and I’ve enjoyed my time there.”

Just like Bjornfot, the Panthers agree that playing time is the most important thing.

“The important thing for Tobi was playing a big block of games in the minors,” Maurice said. “That’s what’s been missing. He’s had some injuries and set him back, all those things that just kept him out of playing games.”

While it’s likely only a matter of time until Ekblad is cleared to return to the Panthers, Bjornfot has proven that he’s clearly taken a step and can be counted on when needed.

With 127 games in the NHL already under his belt, there’s surely more to come in the future.

Finding himself back where his NHL journey began, Bjornfot will be paired up with Uvis Balinskis on the blue line when the Panthers clash with the Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

“It’s nice that guys can come up and play good and help the team,” Balinskis said of Bjornfot. “Me and Tobi, I think we’re doing good. Yeah, I like to play with him.”