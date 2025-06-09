What’s Brewing: Cup Final comes to Sunrise; Game 5 Arena Watch Party

Best of five.

After the first two games were split down the middle in Edmonton, the Stanley Cup Final is all evened up at one game apiece and finally making its way to Sunrise for Games 3 and 4.

With the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers going to overtime in each of the first two games of the series, Game 3 on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena should be another classic.

“That’s what you play for,” said Niko Mikkola. “All the pressure is on both teams. It’s how it’s supposed to be, the two best teams going against each other. It’s going to be tight.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Monday, June 9: vs. Edmonton Oilers – 8 p.m. ET

Radio: 560 WQAM (DADE/BROWARD); 92.1 WZZR-FM (PALM BEACH); 100.3 WCTH (FLORIDA KEYS); 101.7 WCZR (TREASURE COAST); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

Thursday, June 12: vs Edmonton Oilers – 8 p.m. ET

Radio: 560 WQAM (DADE/BROWARD); 92.1 WZZR-FM & 1230 WBZT-AM (PALM BEACH); 100.3 WCTH (FLORIDA KEYS); 101.7 WCZR (TREASURE COAST); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

Saturday, June 14: at Edmonton Oilers – 8 p.m. ET

Radio: 560 WQAM (DADE/BROWARD); 92.1 WZZR-FM & 1230 WBZT-AM (PALM BEACH); 100.3 WCTH (FLORIDA KEYS); 101.7 WCZR (TREASURE COAST); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

Watch Party:Amerant Bank Arena

DJ KHALED IN-ARENA PERFORMANCE

Get ready to throw your hands in the air.

Making a special appearance, DJ Khaled will be performing during Game 3 in Sunrise.

Make sure to be in your seats during the first intermission.

GAME 5 WATCH PARTY

Keep the arena rocking while the team is in Edmonton!

Doors open at 7 p.m. ahead of the 8 p.m. puck drop for Game 5 vs. the Oilers.

Cheer alongside fellow Panthers fans in a game-like atmosphere.

Ticket proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, click HERE.

STANLEY CUP FINAL PROGRAM

Secure a piece of history.

Pick up a Stanley Cup Program at Patherland this week.

Both collectible and informative?

Sounds like a must-buy for any fan of the Cats.

WINTER CLASSIC

Grab your skates and sunglasses!

Tickets for the 2026 Winter Classic on January 2 between the Panthers and New York Rangers are now available.

For more information, click HERE.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

"Are you kidding me?!"