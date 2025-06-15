RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 2

EDMONTON – The ball – or should I say Cup? – is in their court now.

Taking a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers grabbed an early lead and never looked back in a gripping 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Taking their first whack at winning the Cup, Game 6 will be in Sunrise on Tuesday.

For the defending champs, these aren’t uncharted waters.

“It’s a great opportunity,” forward Sam Bennett said. “We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. It’s going to be the hardest game. We know that. Yeah, the job’s not done yet.”

Digging in early, Sergei Bobrovsky came up in the clutch for the Panthers when he shut down Connor Brown on a breakaway with a glove save just 29 seconds into the first period.

Despite facing only three shots in the period, “Playoff Bob” kept the arena quiet.

“I thought Sergei in the first 10 minutes got tested hard,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “They came out right. They were fast through the neutral zone. There were a couple times he had to make a couple of big saves. If you’re on the road and can keep the building from lighting up in the first 10 minutes, that’s just a big part of the emotions of what goes on.”

Continuing his own stellar playoff run, Brad Marchand opened the scoring for the Panthers when he grabbed the puck after a faceoff win at center ice, sped through the defense and then fired a shot past Calvin Pickard into the far corner of the cage to make it 1-0 at 9:12.