Panthers Prospect Report: January 24, 2025

Welcome back to another edition of the Florida Panthers Prospect Report.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Justin Sourdif

After missing the first eight games of the season with an injury, the 2020 third-round pick (87th overall) has showed a presence for the Charlotte Checkers.

In the last 10 games, Sourdif has recorded eight points (five goals, three assists) and is on pace for an AHL career high in goals.

Despite the early season absence, Sourdif is tied for the team lead in first goals (3).

Playing with an edge, in addition to producing points, the 22-year-old has racked up 48 penalty minutes.