Gadjovich savoring opportunity in Stanley Cup Final with Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Jonah Gadjovich is having a much different experience in the Stanley Cup Final than he did a year ago.

Last year, the Florida Panthers forward was a healthy scratch for the entirety of his team’s run to the Stanley Cup championship.

Earlier this postseason, Gadjovich found himself in a similar situation prior to receiving his opportunity.

The 26-year-old was scratched during Florida’s five-game series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference First Round before Panthers coach Paul Maurice went up to him on a plane ride back from Toronto.

Florida had just dropped the first two games of the second round against the Maple Leafs and Maurice had a simple message to Gadjovich: “You’re in.’’

He has not come out since for the Panthers entering Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC). The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1.

“Obviously, I was around last year just watching what the guys were doing and trying to learn from them even though I wasn’t in the lineup,’’ Gadjovich said.

“I tried to, I guess, carry my experience over this year. My goal and focus was to just stay ready. I knew that if I was called on to get in the lineup that I would be ready. I’ve just been having fun with it. There’s honestly a lot of stresses and anxieties that come along with playing in the NHL, but I’m just trying to have fun and check those aside and just enjoy what I’m doing.”

Gadjovich ended up scoring a goal in his first NHL playoff game in Florida’s 5-4 overtime win against the Maple Leafs in Game 3 on May 9. He scored twice in the series, including in Florida’s 6-1 win in Game 7.