POSTCARD: Greer writes on road trip, music and more!

Hey Panthers fans,

These long road trips are awesome.

Even though you’re staying at the best hotels and in the best cities, the best part of all of these trips is being in the locker room with the guys, just being around them and having fun.

That’s what you remember.

It’s always a special time to get to bond with the guys. We have a great group. It’s always fun every day to just come in because you never know what to expect with these guys.

Before we flew to San Jose, we had a day off in Los Angeles.

I took that time to go to a studio and make some music.

Making music is just something I do on the side to keep my mind busy. It’s just something I taught myself through YouTube videos and everything. There’s no pressure. It’s just something I like to do as a hobby.

I believe you have to have something other than hockey to keep you sharp and to take your thoughts away from the game, to find something creative to challenge yourself at. I’ve fallen in love with it the last four or five years.

After the studio, I just went back to the hotel, napped and then we had a team dinner.

Even though we’re not thrilled with some of the outcomes in recent games, I think we’ve battled really hard, and it’s just come down to one or two goals and some bad bounces. Maybe a couple mistakes here and there, but I don’t think our game has been bad at all.

We’ve played a lot of hockey lately, so it’s important to just simplify the game a bit. Everything you do, you try to do a little simpler because you’ve had so much hockey, and you don’t want to overdo it or extend yourself out there. We just want to kind of focus in on little details and make sure that we get these crucial points before the upcoming break.

Looking at tonight’s game, the Sharks are a quick, young team.

They’ve got a lot of juice. We have to be able to contain their best players. I think we just have to dictate the game and have to dictate the pace, kind of like the Anaheim game.

Just get on it quickly and don’t let them get any room to breathe.

For myself, I’m really happy with everything I’ve been doing so far this year. I feel that I’ve had a great opportunity with the Panthers, and I’ve taken it. It’s just fun. I’m having a lot of fun with these guys and playing for this team. It’s awesome. I’m really enjoying my time.

As a new guy, I’ve definitely felt the support from the fans.

We have some great fans and it’s great seeing them when we leave the rink. I’m really feeling the love, for sure. It’s awesome to get the support. Win or lose, they’re always going to be there for you. That’s the kind of fans that you want, and we’re fortunate to have those.

See you back in South Florida,

A.J. Greer

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com’s Jameson Olive