What’s Brewing: Panthers ‘prepping for playoff hockey’

Looking ahead at another big week for the Panthers

By Jameson Olive
By Jameson Olive

Can you smell it in the air?

We’re only a little more than a month away from playoff hockey.

Entering this week riding a six-game winning streak and leading the Atlantic Division with a 40-21-3 record, the Florida Panthers are beaming with confidence as they hit the road.

“We’re prepping for playoff hockey right now,” forward Sam Bennett said. “Details have been pretty sharp the last couple games, and we’re going to keep trying to build off that.”

Not giving up and inch, the Panthers have allowed just one goal over their last four games.

Closing out last week on a high note, newcomer Vitek Vanecek stopped all 21 shots he faced during a 3-0 shutout over the Buffalo Sabres in his Panthers debut on Saturday.

In addition to Vanecek, fellow trade-deadline additions Seth Jones and Nico Sturm have also made an immediate impact with the Panthers, who are dreaming of a second Stanley Cup.

During their six-game winning streak, the Panthers lead 20-5 in goals.

“I think we’re better than before,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said of the team's post-deadline outlook. “We’ve got a lot of experience coming in, a lot of great guys. We feel ready. We’re excited to have a last push.”

With 18 games remaining, that final push towards the playoffs continues this week with four games on the road, including three straight games against teams within the division.

Kicking off their six-game trip, the Panthers will visit the rival Boston Bruins on Thursday. After that, they’ll head to Canada to face the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. On Sunday, they’ll visit the New York Islanders.

From here on out, there’s no taking your foot off the gas.

“You always have that energy in your own division” head coach Paul Maurice said. “You play each other enough that the intensity is ramped up. We’ve got a whole bunch of teams that every game is what we went through two years ago – every game is life and death.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, March 11: at Boston Bruins – 7 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Thursday, March 13: at Toronto Maple Leafs – 7 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Saturday, March 15: at Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Sunday, March 16: at New York Islanders – 7:30 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

MARCHAND IN THE MIX

After coming over from the Boston Bruins a surprise trade prior to Friday’s deadline, Brad Marchand met with the media for the first time as a Panther following Monday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

“It has been a whirlwind here the last few days,” Marchand said. “Obviously, it’s sad to leave a place that I look at as home. I have a lot of great memories in Boston and a ton of incredible years there, but it’s extremely exciting to be part of such an incredible group. I literally had flashbacks to back in the year that we won and some of the groups that we’ve had over the years that I looked at as an incredible chemistry and incredible culture.”

Spending his entire 16-year career in Boston, Marchand produced 976 points (42 goals, 976 assists), a plus-284 rating and 1,113 penalty minutes in 1,090 career NHL games.

Prior to being traded, he ranked second on the Bruins with 47 points this season.

A Stanley Cup champion in 2011, Marchand now hopes to hoist the Cup again in Florida.

“I mean, ultimately, we chase the Stanley Cup, and you want a chance to play for that every single year,” Marchand said. “To be able to be part of a great team, a team that has that opportunity again this year, I’m very grateful.”

To watch Marchand’s full press conference, check out the vide below.

ROAD WARRIORS

With six games away from home on the horizon, the Panthers are more than prepared.

Tied for the sixth-most road points, they’ve gone 18-11-1 outside of Sunrise.

Packing an impressive punch offensively, the Panthers boast the NHL’s third-best attack on the road, averaging 3.40 goals per game while executing at 29.3% on the power play.

Leading the charge, Sam Reinhart paces the team in goals (19) and points (33) on the road.

LAST CHANCE FOR CAT’S CUP

Today is the last day to sign up for a chance at street hockey glory!

Presented by Coors Light & Verizon, the Panthers will host their first-ever Cat’s Cup tournament on March 15 and 16 at Amerant Bank Arena.

With both adult and kid divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

For more information or to register your team, click HERE.

AUTONATION SWEEPSTAKES

Right now, fans can enter to win the ultimate Panthers game day experience.

Presented by AutoNation, one lucky fan will score four Vault tickets to see the Panthers take on the Maple Leafs on April 8, with valet parking, a Zamboni ride and a jersey included.

To enter, click HERE.

MILESTONE WATCH

  • Dmitry Kulikov is three assists away from his 200th NHL assist.
  • Evan Rodrigues is five goals away from his 100th NHL goal.
  • Carter Verhaeghe is six points away from his 300th NHL point.
  • Anton Lundell is five assists away from his 100th NHL assist.
  • Seth Jones is three goals away from his 100th NHL goal.
  • With 423 wins, Sergei Bobrovsky is one win away from breaking a tie with Tony Esposito (423) for sole possession of 10th place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

This baby has a bright future as a public address announcer.

Check out all of the calls and cuteness in the clip below.

FROM THE ‘GRAM

Captain sighting in the wild!

Aleksander Barkov sat courtside at FAU this past weekend.

TIKTOK IN THE TERRITORY

Nothing like having a front-row seat for a goal from A.J. Greer.



pov: you were front and center for Greersy’s goal celly



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

