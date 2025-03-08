 ‘Best-case scenario for me’: Sturm ready for playoff run with Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE – Some guys are just built to play for the Florida Panthers.

Newly acquired forward Nico Sturm might be one of them.

“Definitely exciting,” Sturm said following his first practice with the Panthers at Baptist Health IcePlex on Friday. “We were on the road for two weeks with San Jose, and the last two days I was getting antsy a little bit, obviously knowing that I was going to get dealt. You never know exactly where. You hear a couple of rumors here and there, but other than that, it's probably the best-case scenario for me. I'm super excited to be here and help this team win another Stanley Cup.”

Acquired from the San Jose Sharks on Thursday along with a 2027 seventh-round selection in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round selection, Sturm brings both experience and skill to Florida.

In 316 career NHL games, the German center has amassed 91 points (46 goals, 45 assists), 171 blocked shots and 401 hits, while also boasting a very impressive 56.8% faceoff win percentage.

A champion joining a room full of champions, Sturm also won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, including skating in all six games against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Final.

Hungrier than ever, he’s eager to add another ring to his resume with the Panthers.

“Earlier on in my career I was blessed to be on very good teams in Minnesota, and obviously having a chance to play in Colorado, and win a Cup there,” Sturm said. “The last three years have been tough winning-wise, but the last three years have also made me appreciate success in this league that much more and how hard it is to win. The reality is that there's players that play 10 years in this league and barely play in the playoffs. Now, I get the chance to be on an extremely good hockey team again and have another chance of winning a Cup, and I really appreciate that.”

Playing for a rebuilding squad in San Jose this season, Sturm recorded 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in 47 games this season prior to the trade.

One of the best players in the NHL in the faceoff circle, the seven-year veteran arrives to the Panthers with an NHL-leading 62.7% faceoff win percentage.

A student of the game, Sturm honed his dominance in the dot through both first-person tutelage from players like Mikko Koivu, while also watching hours of video on players like Patric Bergeron.

“A lot of routine, a lot of practice that I like to do after pregame skates and after practices,” Sturm said of fine-tuning his faceoff skills. “[I watch] a lot of videos on the other centers in the league.”

That hard work has certainly paid off.

“It’s always been an integral part of my game,” Sturm said of his faceoff success. “You get the puck, and you don't have to chase it the rest of your shift, which is always nice. It helps on a penalty kill, which is obviously a part of my game as well. You'll find that coach puts you out there in a couple situations and late in the games, 5-on-6, you name it. It's one aspect of my game that I try to excel at.”

It’s also something that becomes even more important come playoff time.

“It’s huge,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Sturm’s faceoff ability. “You get to the top 16 [teams], and every single one of those teams has a power play that can win the series. There’s just that much talent or you don’t make the playoffs, so it’s one or two faceoffs a night that can make the difference for you.”

Set to make his debut, Sturm will be in the lineup when the Panthers host the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena.

In addition to centering the team’s fourth line, he’ll also see time on the penalty kill.

“First shift,” said Maurice on when he plans to get Sturm on the penalty kill. “I want him to get as many reps with as many different people.”