Territory Talk: Marchand Meets the Media (Ep. 338)

Hear from the newest Panther on our latest podcast!

TT-338-16x9
By Jameson Olive
By Jameson Olive

He has arrived!

On the latest episode of Territory Talk, hear what Brad Marchand had to say about joining the Florida Panthers during his fun and emotional introductory press conference on Monday.

Plus, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive give their initial thoughts on how Florida’s other trade-deadline acquisitions are fitting in.

Highlights include:

  • Marchand has arrived in South Florida. (0:45)
  • Marchand talks about his first day as Panther. (4:30)
  • Marchand talks chasing a Stanley Cup with Florida. (7:55)
  • Marchand talks about Florida’s “incredible” players. (12:10)
  • Marchand talks about his departure from Boston. (16:30)
  • The Panthers’ deadline pick-ups are looking great. (24:45)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

