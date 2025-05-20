What’s Brewing: ECF Gets Underway; Watch Parties in Florida

Looking ahead at another big week for the Panthers

By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

“I wasn’t ready to stop playing hockey.”

Safe to say Sam Bennett summed things up perfectly during Game 7 in Toronto.

After taking down the Maple Leafs in a wild seven-game series, the Florida Panthers will continue their quest for a second straight Stanley Cup when they face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, starting with Game 1 on Tuesday.

In 2023, the Panthers swept the Hurricanes to reach the Stanley Cup Final.

“I think the only difference is what we’ve gone through and having that experience to rely on,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said of the impending rematch. “There’s really not much different with us. We’re still goofing around, having fun, joking all the time. But when it’s time to put those work boots on, I don’t think there’s a team that works harder.”

While the Panthers will start the series on the road, there’s still a party in South Florida.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, May 20: at Carolina Hurricanes – 8 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: TNT, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

Thursday, May 22: at Carolina Hurricanes – 8 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: TNT, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM & 1230 WBZT-AM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931

Saturday, May 24: at Carolina Hurricanes – 8 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: TNT, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM & 1230 WBZT-AM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM Channel 220 / App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click Here

WATCH PARTIES

Grab your jersey and get ready to party this week.

For Game 1 on Tuesday, fans can head to Funky Buddha Brewery to enjoy drinks, food, special appearances and more.

For Game 2 on Thursday, the party will be even bigger at FTL War Memorial.

The first official Panthers watch party at the newest concert venue in downtown Fort Lauderdale, doors will open to the auditorium at 6:30 p.m. for a live band performance

After that, fans can enjoy pregame show at 7:30 p.m. before the and 8 p.m. puck drop.

For more information on both watch parties, click HERE.

THIRD LINE SHINES

As it has been all playoffs, the third line is on another level for the Panthers.

Through two rounds, Anton Lundell, Brad Marchand and Eetu Luostarinen have combined for 34 points, with Luostarinen and Marchand tied for the team lead with 12 points each.

At 5-on-5, the line boasts a 60.26 shared of expected goals, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

“Their line has been unbelievable all playoffs,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “They’re scoring big goals, they’re playing tough minutes and the best players, and it’s so nice to see. It takes pressure off everyone else in the goal-scoring department and stuff like that.”

Not just piling up points, the line is also bringing the body.

Heading into the Eastern Conference Final, Luostarinen ranks second on the team with 63 hits, while Marchand (19 hits) and Lundell (15 hits) have also been getting very physical.

They’ve also combined for 31 blocked shots.

“We just want to keep going and keep the pressure on,” Luostarinen said.

ECF PREVIEW

Watch below as Goldie and Randy get everyone ready for Panthers vs. Hurricanes.

LU MAKES THE TEAM

Is anyone surprised?

Last week, it was announced that Roberto Luongo had made NHL Quarter-Century Team.

Currently working as the Panthers Special Advisor to the General Manager, Luongo, a first-ballot Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup champion as part of Florida’s management group in 2023-24, was one of six goaltenders voted by fans to be part of the loaded 25-man squad, joining Marc-Andre Fleury, Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Carey Price and Henrik Lundqvist.

An NHL icon during the first quarter of the 21st century, Luongo ranks second in the NHL in both games (1,035) and wins (486) since the calendar officially flipped to the year 2000.

For more on the special honor, click HERE.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

From the opening goal to the handshake line, you don’t want to miss a moment of our latest mic’d up video from Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round in Toronto.

NEW TERRITORY TALK

Doug and Jameson recap Game 7 and look ahead to the ECF in their latest podcast.

