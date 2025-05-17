PROSPECTS: St. Martin helps lead Medicine Hat Tigers to WHL Championship win

A career year for Hunter St. Martin has been topped off with some hardware.

On Friday night, the Florida Panthers 2024 sixth-round (193rd overall) pick and the Medicine Hat Tigers were crowned WHL Champions with a 4-2 Game 5 win over the Spokane Chiefs.

Scoring in three straight games, St. Martin helped the Tigers take the series in five games and earn their sixth WHL Championship in team history, their first since 2007.

Not only did the 19-year-old sound the horn three times in the Championship series, St. Martin also notched two points (goal, assist) in the Game 5 victory.

“Hunter is a skilled skater who has shown a tremendous amount of maturity and adaptability at a young age,” Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito said of St. Martin earlier this season.