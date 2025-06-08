‘It’s really exciting’: Panthers ready for home crowd in Game 3

With the series tied 1-1, the Stanley Cup Final will now shift to Sunrise for Games 3 and 4.

Dropping the puck at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, the Cats aim to take advantage of home ice.

“It feels great,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said of being back in Florida and in front of the team’s own rowdy crowd. “Our fans buzz at home and we love that. It’s really exciting.”

A familiar territory, the Panthers went 3-1 against the Oilers at home in last year’s Cup Final, including closing out the hard-fought series with a 2-1 win in a thrilling Game 7.

What’s been the key to their success in Sunrise?

A familiar pillow and 19,000-plus roaring fans don’t hurt.

“Being in your own bed and a nice home cooked meal,” forward Sam Reinhart said of the additional advantages of being at home. “Once the puck drops, you might use the crowd a little bit, you might not, for a little extra energy.”

Reaping the benefits of some home cooking, the Panthers have had 12 different players sound the goal horn and 17 different point earners while in Sunrise this postseason.

On top of the leaderboard, captain Aleksander Barkov ranks first on the team with six points (three goals, three assists), while both Evan Rodrigues (five assists) and Matthew Tkachuk (goal, four assists) have tallied five points.

In net, Sergei Bobrovsky has earned the “BOB-BY” chants all playoffs.

Over his last six games between the pipes at Amerant Bank Arena, the veteran goaltender boasts a 4-2 record, .923 save percentage, 1.78 goals-against average and one shutout.

Dropping their first two road games against the Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference First Round, the Oilers have since gone 6-1 while in opposing arenas.

When the action gets underway in Game 3, the Panthers know they’ll have to be ready to absorb a strong push from the out-of-town Oilers as they try to start with a big statement.

Of course, the defending champs are ready to hold down the fort.

“We take some beatings,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the Panthers perseverance during tough battles. “We take hits, we get hit. People have a general, pretty strong idea of the game that we play, and they play the same game when they play us. For the guys that play on both teams, you just get used to it.”

