'Every defenseman who comes in here gets better' for Panthers

“I don’t know, every defenseman who comes in here gets better," Zito said. "They improve. Even the veterans improve. Looking back at (former Panthers defenseman Radko) Gudas, who was an older player. He improved. 'Sly'’s expertise, his professionalism, who he is as a person goes in tandem with that (locker) room: It’s so special that they just pull the good qualities out of you. There’s no better way for me to try and explain it than that.”

Because Maurice never played in the NHL, he wanted coaches around him who had. Lefebvre had 184 points (30 goals, 154 assists) in 945 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Quebec Nordiques, Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers from 1989-2003, and won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 1996.

“The main structure is the easy part, where your stick goes, when to press but with all the small things, experience matters, and he has that and he’s spent time coaching,” Maurice said of Lefebvre, who was an assistant coach with Colorado from 2009-12 before he was a coach and assistant with various American Hockey League teams from 2012-21.

Maurice said Lefebvre’s personality also puts defensemen at ease.

“He’s very detailed, very patient, a great teacher and he has an easy personality about him," Maurice said. "Doesn’t mean he’s soft, he just has an easy connection. He can talk to them like a colleague, and they respect that.

“We have some now-veteran players on the blue line that don’t need a lot of motivation. They’re very self-driven, so it’s not on the coach to get them to work harder. They just have a mutual respect. He won a Cup as a player and he understands what it’s like to play for two months into a playoff grind for a defenseman, what’s reasonable, what’s not. I don’t really spend much time thinking about that end of the bench. He’s got it figured out. That for me is the tell. I just leave him. Just don’t mess anything up.”

Seth Jones, who the Panthers acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 1, said Lefebvre conducts video sessions with the defensemen “pretty much every day."

Jones said: “He’s brought back just the little details that I think over the past three years have just somehow gotten lost in the past situation, just little things such as boxing out in the D-zone, being aggressive at the blue line, stick position, stick on puck,” he said. “He’s a great teacher of the game. I’m very thankful to have had him now for the past two months.”