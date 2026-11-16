‘It means a lot for me’: Gudas shares milestone with dad

St. Louis – It was a special night in St. Louis for the Gudas family on Saturday.

Skating in his 900th career NHL game, Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas was able to hit the milestone with his father in the stands of Enterprise Center.

“I'm really happy that he got to see,” Gudas said following Florida’s 4-1 win over the Blues. “He was a little emotional. I can't wait to see it on TV because he's not really like that.”

Prior to Saturday’s game, Leo Gudas, who is one of many proud fathers taking part in this weekend’s dad’s trip with the Panthers, spoke to the media on his son’s milestone night.

QUESTION: How special is it to be here for your son’s 900th career NHL game?

GUDAS: I'm happy. He made 900 games in the NHL. It's unbelievable. It's special for me. I'm a coach, so I have no time to come and visit him too much in the season. So, when I'm on this game, it means a lot for me. What I see from him is his work and how he's working and how he's helping the team. What can I say? I'm only proud of him a lot.

QUESTION: What do you remember about his very first NHL game?

GUDAS: First NHL game, he was playing for Tampa against Florida. I remember that. I think it was 12 March 2013. I was not on this game, but then I came to Tampa because they played three games at home. I was there for the second, third and fourth games.

QUESTION: It’s really special that you’re here for the dads trip as well. How much fun are you having with the other dads?

GUDAS: We have a lot of fun with the guys. They are a very good group of fathers. We were talking about hockey. We have a lot of fun, a couple beers and really, really it's a very good group of fathers.

QUESTION: What has it been like seeing Radko’s hockey journey from the very beginning up until now?

GUDAS: When he started playing hockey in Norway, when he was like four years old, I don't think he can be this big star like he is now. But still, he likes hockey. He does nothing else, only hockey. Now kids, but before only hockey. I am proud that I can coach him. I can teach him and I must say, he was a very good player. He listened to everything that I told him (laughing). That was very good and he's working hard.

QUESTION: What is it like seeing Radko now as a father himself?

GUDAS: I don’t have a lot of time because I’m working as a coach. It’s unbelievable. It’s awesome.

QUESTION: Did he get his style from you?

GUDAS: No, no, no (laughing). Not from me.