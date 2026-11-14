PREVIEW: Panthers start weekend back-to-back in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Packing the suitcases up again.

Already their 14th road game of the year, the Florida Panthers will start the road trip back-to-back against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

“We've had so many great memories on this ice together, and now we get to share another one,” Matthew Tkachuk said of playing with Brady in St. Louis. “I just think it's going to be so special.”

Improving to 11-7-2 on Thursday, the Panthers rallied from down 4-1 to defeat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 at Amerant Bank Arena.

In the win, Carter Verhaeghe (3A) and Anton Lundell (2G) each had a multi-point game.

Also coming into Saturday off of a close win, the Blues won 1-0 in a shootout against the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Thursday.

Goaltender Joel Hofer made 29 saves in the shutout to push the Blues to 9-8-2.

For more information on tonight’s game, continue below.

EYE ON THE CATS

DADS TRIP

The Panthers will have a little extra motivation in the stands for the next two games. Coming along on the road trip, the Panthers will be joined by their fathers for the annual dads trip. Providing a boost in last year’s trip, Florida defeated the Nashville Predators 8-3 at Bridgestone Arena.

VERHAEGHE COOKING

The play of No. 23 can’t be missed while he’s on the ice. In the last nine games, Verhaeghe has recorded a point in eight of them and has 12 points (4G, 8A) over that span. A point-per-game this season, Verhaeghe has 20 points (10G, 10A) and a +8 plus/minus rating in 20 games.

LUNDELL IN THE CLUTCH

Helping the Panthers complete the comeback against the Red Wings, Lundell netted two goals, including the game winner late in the third period. His first GWG of the season, Lundell has 12 regular season game winning goals in his career.

Recording a hat trick on Oct. 30 against the Winnipeg Jets, Lundell’s two goals on Thursday were his second multi-goal night of the season.

FIVE KEY STATS

Radko Gudas is expected to play in his 900th game.

Matthew Tkachuk has 12 points (7G, 5A) in four games in St. Louis as a Panther.

Seth Jones has 13 assists in 13 away games.

Sam Reinhart is one point away from 700th point.

Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 72 shots.

THEY SAID IT

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s just going to be so special for everybody seeing us play together for the first time in St. Louis.” - Brady Tkachuk on playing in St. Louis

“Just really a full circle moment. Can't believe it.” - Matthew Tkachuk on playing with Brady in St. Louis

“That's 900 hard games. That probably runs right to 2,500 hits, probably 1,200 block shots. I don't know what his number is, but that's a man's game that he's played for a long time. It's great that his dad gets to see it.” - Paul Maurice on Radko Gudas

OPPOSITION OUTLOOK

In his second full NHL season, Jimmy Snuggerud seems to have taken another step. The 22-year-old forward leads the Blues in goals (10) and is tied for first in points (14). Snuggerud has also recorded five multi-point games this season.

On the blue line, Philip Broberg has led the way for the Blues. Broberg ranks first among St. Louis defensemen in goals (4), assists (9), and points (13). He has also averaged a team-high 24:52 time on ice per game.

Between the pipes, Hofer is expected to get the start. Hofer owns an 8-5-1 record, .926 save percentage, 2.15 goals against average, and two shutouts. His .926 save percentage ranks third in the NHL.

Looking for their third straight win, the Blues have taken five out of eight games at home. With an 86% rate on the penalty kill, St. Louis ranks fifth in the NHL.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Anton Lundell – Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Reinhart – Lars Eller

Eetu Luostarinen – Sam Bennett – Sandis Vilmanis

Boko Imama – Cole Schwindt – Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Radko Gudas – Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid