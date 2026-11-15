PREVIEW: Panthers visit Stars looking for fourth straight win

DALLAS - Sunday night hockey.

Capping off their back-to-back on the road, the Florida Panthers will take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

On a three-game win streak, the Panthers improved to 12-7-2 on Saturday night with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.

In the win, both Sam Reinhart and Brady Tkachuk recorded two points.

"To get everyone in it and keep some minutes down was obviously important and right back at it again tomorrow," Reinhart said after the win.

For Dallas, the Western Conference contending hopeful sits at 11-6-2 following a 2-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

A milestone night for Jamie Benn, the veteran forward registered his 1,000th career point.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger also made 22 saves in the shutout win.

For more information on tonight’s game, continue below.

EYE ON THE CATS

REINHART ROLLING

Reinhart takes the ice Sunday night riding a three-game goal streak. He tallied two points (1G, 1A) against the Blues, including his team-leading 12th goal of the season and 700th career point. His 201 goals as a Panther rank second in franchise history.

MATTHEW MAKING PLAYS

Matthew Tkachuk has recorded an assist in seven straight games (9A), the longest streak of his career and the fifth longest in Panthers history. He has registered at least one point in 18 of 21 games this season, and his 25 assists trail only Connor McDavid for the NHL lead. Matthew is also one point away from 700 career points.

SUCCESS IN THE LONE STAR STATE

Hoping to continue recent success, the Panthers have beaten Dallas in six straight meetings. Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Florida is 13-4-1 against the Stars, including 6-2-1 at American Airlines Center. The Cats have scored four or more goals in each of their last three games in Dallas.

FIVE KEY STATS

Matthew Tkachuk has 13 assists in the last nine games.

Akira Schmid is 4-1-0 in his last five starts.

Sam Reinhart has 17 points (9G, 8A) in 19 games against the Stars.

Carter Verhaeghe ranks fourth on the team in assists with 10.

Sam Bennett has six even strength goals this season.

THEY SAID IT

“You get to play with two skilled players like that, you're going to see the game a little bit differently.” - Paul Maurice on Anton Lundell playing between Brady and Matthew Tkachuk

“He's a great player. He's one of the leaders on this team for a reason and he showed up today. Since the start of the season, he's been one of our best forwards.” - Radko Gudas on Sam Reinhart

“To be able to go through the life on the road and kind of reminisce a little bit is pretty special. Certainly the game's changed, life's changed over the years, so to have him here is pretty special.” - Sam Reinhart on having his dad along on the trip

OPPOSITION OUTLOOK

Up front, Mikko Rantanen has led the way for the Stars. The Finnish winger has picked up points in 11 of 13 games, including four multi-point games. Rantanen ranks tied for first on Dallas in goals (9) and assists (13), and is first in points (22).

On the blue line, Thomas Harley has been logging big minutes for Dallas. Averaging a team-high 25:11 time on ice, Harley has posted 13 points (2G, 11A) in 19 games.

Casey DeSmith is likely to get the start in net for the Stars. The 35-year-old netminder owns a 1-2-1 record, .894 save percentage, and 2.70 goals against average this season. On Oct. 14, DeSmith collected his 100th career win in the 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

The special teams for Dallas have been clicking this season. On the power play, the Stars rank eighth in the NHL with a 25.5% success rate. Even better on the penalty kill, Dallas owns the second best percentage in the league with an 89.4%.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Anton Lundell – Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Reinhart – Lars Eller

Eetu Luostarinen – Sam Bennett – Sandis Vilmanis

Boko Imama – Cole Schwindt – Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis – Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Akira Schmid

Jacob Markstrom