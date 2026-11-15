RECAP: Reinhart hits 700 points in win over Blues

Putting one up for the Blues, Dylan Holloway scored on the power play to make it 4-1 at 17:54.

Keeping the score as is in the closing minutes of the game, the Panthers held on to win as Jacob Markstrom recorded 23 saves.

"We just keep grinding, keep working and keep playing the same way and you get rewarded," said Markstrom.

THEY SAID IT

"To get everyone in it and keep some minutes down was obviously important and right back at it again tomorrow." - Sam Reinhart on rolling four lines

"Made two or three really big saves that never allowed them to get going. The power play was good, scored a big goal. Penalty kill was outstanding." - Paul Maurice on win

“I'm really happy that he got to see. He was a little emotional. I can't wait to see it on TV because he's not really like that.” - Radko Gudas on his dad seeing his 900th game

CATS STATS

- Matthew Tkachuk extended his point streak to seven games.

- Anton Lundell has three goals in the last two games.

- Brady and Matthew Tkachuk have factored on the same goal 17 times this season.

- Niko Mikkola and Eetu Luostarinen each had three blocked shots.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Pit stop in Dallas.

The Panthers will close out their back-to-back with a matchup against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

To watch on Panthers Plus, click HERE.