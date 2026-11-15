RECAP: Reinhart hits 700 points in win over Blues

Brady Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart each record two points

SOCIAL_GameRecap_16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

ST. LOUIS – For the dads. 

With the dads in the crowd, the Florida Panthers took care of a business at Enterprise Center on Saturday with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. 

"I think we were ready,” said Radko Gudas who skated in his 900th NHL game. “We were dialed in, the sticks were right on the puck, and we didn't give them any room to breathe." 

Breaking the ice on the power play, Brady Tkachuk ripped in a shot off a toe drag by Joel Hofer to make it 1-0 at 5:12.

Brady Tkachuk gives the Panthers an early lead against the Blues.

Assisting on the goal, Sam Reinhart collected his 700th career point. 

“It’s special,” Reinhart said of the milestone. “Chipping away. Certainly a little bit more special with the dad here.” 

Also assisting on the goal, Matthew Tkachuk picked up his 25th helper on the season. 

Getting his first of the season soon after, Dmitry Kulikov made it 2-0 on a long-range shot from the blue line at 6:29.

Dmitry Kulikov buries a shot from deep to make it 2-0 Panthers.

“The bench is always a little louder for a guy that doesn’t do that for a living,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Kulikov’s goal. “It feels good, even if it’s not your job. Everybody loves to score.” 

Coming out strong in the opening frame, the Panthers outshot the Blues 10-2 in the first 20 minutes. 

Extending the lead, and the lone goal of the second period, Anton Lundell banged in a rebound at 3:28 to put the Panthers ahead 3-0.

Anton Lundell tacks on another goal for Florida early in the 2nd period.

Bringing the lead up to 4-0 at 7:38, Reinhart deked out three Blues and buried a highlight-reel goal.

Sam Reinhart shows off his hands to extend Florida's lead to 4-0 in St. Louis.

Putting one up for the Blues, Dylan Holloway scored on the power play to make it 4-1 at 17:54. 

Keeping the score as is in the closing minutes of the game, the Panthers held on to win as Jacob Markstrom recorded 23 saves. 

"We just keep grinding, keep working and keep playing the same way and you get rewarded," said Markstrom. 

THEY SAID IT 

"To get everyone in it and keep some minutes down was obviously important and right back at it again tomorrow." - Sam Reinhart on rolling four lines 

"Made two or three really big saves that never allowed them to get going. The power play was good, scored a big goal. Penalty kill was outstanding." - Paul Maurice on win 

“I'm really happy that he got to see. He was a little emotional. I can't wait to see it on TV because he's not really like that.” - Radko Gudas on his dad seeing his 900th game

CATS STATS 

- Matthew Tkachuk extended his point streak to seven games. 

- Anton Lundell has three goals in the last two games. 

- Brady and Matthew Tkachuk have factored on the same goal 17 times this season. 

- Niko Mikkola and Eetu Luostarinen each had three blocked shots. 

WHAT’S NEXT? 

Pit stop in Dallas. 

The Panthers will close out their back-to-back with a matchup against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. 

To watch on Panthers Plus, click HERE.

Related Content

FLA at STL: Radko Gudas (Postgame)

FLA at STL: Sam Reinhart (Postgame)

FLA at STL: Paul Maurice (Postgame)

News Feed

PREVIEW: Panthers start weekend back-to-back in St. Louis

RECAP: Panthers erase three-goal deficit to stun Red Wings in Sunrise

‘On the right track’: Panthers loan forward Jack Devine to AHL

PREVIEW: Vilmanis returns as Panthers host Red Wings

Florida Panthers Announce Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, Nov. 12

‘A lot more goals in him’: Reinhart moves into 2nd on Panthers all-time goals list

RECAP: Panthers end road trip on a high note with win over the Blue Jackets

Barkov and Marchand join morning skate, getting closer to return for Panthers

PREVIEW: Panthers close out road trip in Columbus

‘That’s legacy’: Tkachuk brothers celebrate father’s induction into Hall of Fame

RECAP: Panthers fall 4-1 in Boston

PREVIEW: Panthers take on Bruins in Atlantic Division battle

Panthers recall forward Jack Devine from AHL

RECAP: Brady Tkachuk scores twice in loss to Capitals

Panthers lose Vilmanis to injury against Capitals

Lundell out versus the Capitals, listed as day-to-day

PREVIEW: Panthers begin matinee back-to-back with the Capitals

‘Incredible consistency’: Verhaeghe off to hot start for Panthers