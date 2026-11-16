RECAP: Panthers get point, fall in overtime to Stars

Matthew Tkachuk hits 700 points

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By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

DALLAS – A tight game until the end. 

In a low scoring matchup, the Florida Panthers fell 2-1 in overtime to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Sunday. 

Picking up a point, the Panthers now sit at 12-7-3. 

“Thought it was, not a playoff type game, but there was a little bit more physicality than games prior, and thought we stuck together,” said Matthew Tkachuk. “I didn't think we gave up a whole lot.” 

A scoreless first period, the Panthers outshot the Stars 7-2 in the opening 20 minutes. 

Getting the Panthers on the board first, Matthew sniped on the power play to make it 1-0 at 4:27. 

With the goal, No. 19 reached his 700th career point.

Tkachuk scores on the power play to make it 1-0 in Dallas with the 700th point of his career.

“He's at his best now,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the winger. “This is the best year of hockey I've seen him play. He's been highly consistent, really engaged in the game, helping his teammates. He just keeps getting better for us.” 

Answering back for Dallas, Wyatt Johnson evened the score 1-1 at 9:18. 

Trading opportunities for the second half of the period, neither team was able to push ahead going into the second intermission. 

Continuing the back and forth into the third period, the score remained tied 1-1, and extra time was needed. 

Collecting the additional point for the Stars, Jason Robertson sounded the horn at 2:56 in overtime to give Dallas the 2-1 win. 

Despite the overtime loss, the Panthers picked up three out of four points on the road trip and feel good about the way their game is trending. 

“We're building our game and that's why I think you see the last few games that we've strung together,” said Garnet Hathaway. “We've found our game and we're focused on the details and it's growing right now.” 

THEY SAID IT  

“He was so good back there for us. Made some big ones in the third. Big ones all game.” - Matthew Tkachuk on Akira Schmid 

“They're the role models that tell you to dream.” - Garnet Hathaway on having dads on the trip 

CATS STATS  

- Matthew Tkachuk extended his point streak to eight games. 

- Seth Jones became the fastest Panther defenseman to hit 20 assists in a season (22 GP). 

- The Panthers out hit the Stars 35-21. 

- Brady Tkachuk had a team-high 10 hits. 

- Akira Schmid made 20 saves. 

WHAT’S NEXT?

Finally back in Florida.  

The Panthers will begin a three-game homestand with a battle against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.  

To get tickets, click HERE.

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