Tkachuk brothers help U.S. charge past Finland 

They turned their first into one for the ages.

The brothers each scored two goals, Matthew added an assist, and the United States pulled away in the third period for a 6-1 win against Finland in the first game for both teams in the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre.

"I don't really think it's hit yet, to be honest with you," Brady Tkachuk said. "I can only imagine how proud my parents, family and friends that have helped us along the way [are]. I know from my experience I was really excited for this tournament and after a couple of days this has been the best experience in my hockey life."