Panthers Primer: 4 Nations Face-Off 

Everything Panthers fans need to know for the 4 Nations Face-Off

4Nations_Sendoff_Graphic_SOCIAL_16x9 (1)
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

If you’re a fan of the Florida Panthers, these next two weeks are far from a break.

The NHL’s first best-on-best tournament since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, the Panthers are set to have a league-leading eight players competing at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Featuring players from the United States, Canada, Finland and Sweden, the 4 Nations Face-Off will begin on Feb. 12, and conclude with the championship game on Feb. 20.

The first games will be played in Montreal, with the later games taking place in Boston.

No matter what, the Panthers are guaranteed to have a champion return to South Florida.

With at least one player on each team, Aleksander Barkov, Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola will play for Finland, Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart will play for Canada, Matthew Tkachuk will play for the United States, and Gustav Forsling with play for Sweden.

In addition to players, the Panthers are also sending several staff members.

“We’ve got so many people involved with it,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “Personally, I’m very interested. If we didn’t have as many people, I still think it’s really, really good for the game. It’s actually best possibly for the fans because they can cheer for a different team and they get to cheer for their country in-season, which I think is great. The guys that get to go to this tournament, they won’t forget it.”

For more information on the 4 Nations Face-Off, continue reading below.

THE PARTICIPANTS

Aleksander Barkov

Team: Finland

Last International Competition: 2016 World Cup of Hockey

International Medals: 2014 Winter Olympics (Bronze), 2016 World Championship (Silver)

2024-25 Stats: 52 points (14 goals, 38 assists) in 47 games

Quote: “It’s a huge honor [to captain Team Finland]. I never really dreamed about that, but it’s a huge honor. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be the captain of the national team. I can’t wait to get going in the tournament.”

Barkov-Finland-16x9

Matthew Tkachuk

Team: USA

Last International Competition: 2016 U20 World Junior Championship

International Medals: 2015 U18 World Junior Championship (Gold), 2016 U20 World Junior Championship (Bronze)

2024-25 Stats: 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 games

Quote: “To wear that crest, it’s such an honor being able to be on a team that says the United States of America. It’s such an honor. I haven’t had the opportunity in nine years to do this. I’ve been really looking forward to this as my career has gone on.”

Sam Reinhart

Team: Canada

Last International Competition: 2019 World Championship

International Medals: 2019 World Championship (Silver), 2016 World Championship (Gold), 2015 U20 World Junior Championship (Gold), 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial (Gold), 2013 U18 World Junior Championship (Gold), 2012 U18 World Junior Championship (Bronze)

2024-25 Stats: 62 points (31 goals, 31 assists) in 57 games

Quote: “It’s always an honor. That’s where I grew up loving the game and learning the game. Those are kind of the biggest memories that I have watching as a young kid. It’s international hockey, kind of an Olympic event. It’s best-on-best. It’s been a while, so it’s an honor to be a part of one. … Guys are excited about it. It’s been a long time coming.”

Gustav Forsling

Team: Sweden

Last International Competition: 2016 World Junior Championship

International Medals: 2013 U17 World Hockey Championship (Gold)

2024-25 Stats: 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 57 games

Quote: “It’s the most fun. It’s like the playoffs. You can say the best teams play the best and the best players play the best. That’s what fans want to see, that’s what I want to see. I can’t wait to watch these games and play these games.”

Forsling-4-Nations-16x9

Anton Lundell

Team: Finland

Last International Competition: 2021 World Championship

International Medals: 2021 World Championship (Silver), 2021 U20 World Junior Championship (Bronze), 2019 U20 World Junior Championship (Gold), 2018 U18 World Junior Championship (Gold)

2024-25 Stats: 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 56 games

Quote: “It’s going to be awesome. Huge, huge moment to put the Finland jersey and represent your home country. It’s going to be awesome having the whole country following you. It’s a privilege to wear the colors of your country and to represent your country.”

Eetu Luostarinen

Team: Finland

Last International Competition: 2019 World Championship

International Medals: 2019 World Championship (Gold)

2024-25 Stats: 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 57 games

Quote: “Everybody is bringing their best effort. The last couple of years we’ve had a lot of success. That’s a big part of [the Panthers having eight players at the tournament].”

Sam Bennett

Team: Canada

Last International Competition: 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial

International Medals: 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial (Gold), 2013 U18 World Junior Championship (Gold)

2024-25 Stats: 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games

Quote: “It’s going to be awesome. I can’t wait. It’s always a dream to play for your country and to represent your country at a best-on-best tournament. It’s a huge honor, and I can’t be more excited.”

Bennett-Canada-16x9

Niko Mikkola

Team: Finland

Last International Competition: 2019 World Championship

International Medals: 2019 World Championship (Gold), 2016 U20 World Junior Championship (Gold)

2024-25 Stats: 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 52 games

Quote: “It’s hockey. Everyone wants to win.”

STAFF & COACHES

  • Bill Zito – Assistant General Manager, USA
  • Teddy Richards – Equipment Manager, USA
  • Tuomo Ruutu – Assistant Coach, Finland
  • Patric Hornqvist – Assistant General Manager, Sweden
  • Myles Fee – Video Coach, Sweden
  • Gregory Campbell – Scout, Canada

FORMAT

All games in the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played in accordance with NHL rules.

Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format.

Standings will be determined by the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation, 2 points for a win in overtime or a shootout, 1 point for a loss in overtime or a shootout, and 0 points for a loss in regulation.

The two teams with the most points will advance to the championship game.

SCHEDULE

MONTREAL, CA | Bell Centre

Wed, Feb. 12, 8pm: CAN vs. SWE | MAX, truTV, TNT; SN, TVAS

Thur, Feb. 13, 8pm: USA vs FIN | ESPN+, ESPN; SN, TVAS

Sat, Feb. 15, 1pm: FIN vs SWE | ABC, ESPN+; SN, TVAS

Sat, Feb. 15, 8pm: USA vs. CAN | ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

*All times EST

BOSTON, MA | TD Garden

Mon, Feb. 17, 1pm: CAN vs. FIN | MAX, truTV, TNT; SN, TVAS

Mon, Feb. 17, 8pm: SWE vs. USA | MAX, truTV, TNT; SN, TVAS

Thur, Feb. 20, 8pm: CHAMPIONSHIP GAME | ESPN+, ESPN; SN, TVAS

*All times EST

To stay up to date on everything from the 4 Nations Face-Off, click here.

