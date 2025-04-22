Tkachuk a game-time decision for Game 1 vs. Lightning 

Panthers star forward last played at 4 Nations Face-Off in February

Tkachuk Update 16x9 4-22-25
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

TAMPA – We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if Matthew Tkachuk is back.

Sidelined for roughly two months with a lower-body injury, the star forward will be a game-time decision to take the ice when the Florida Panthers face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday.

A positive sign, he was a full participant during this morning’s skate.

“He’ll get checked out one more time by the doctors before we get him cleared,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, Tkachuk has been on LTIR since March 2.

After getting back on the ice in late March, he officially rejoined his teammates for practice on April 19, immediately sliding back into his usual spot on the right side of the second line.

When he does return, he’s also expected to be back on the top power-play unit as well.

Prior to being injured, Tkachuk ranked second on the Panthers in scoring with 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists), including cracking the scoresheet in seven of his final eight games.

He's also been nothing short of a beast in the playoffs.

Over the course of Florida’s back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final, the 27-year-old terror has accumulated a team-leading 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) and 130 hits.

During last year’s Cup run, he finished tied for the team scoring lead with 22 points.

Outside of his offensive production, Tkachuk also makes an impact on the bench.

“They’re leaders for a reason,” Maurice said of Tkachuk, one of Florida’s alternate captains. “With all of them, it’s their presence in the room, their presence in the game. Matthew’s strength is obviously his hands, but also his emotional understanding of the game.”

Always bringing his best against Tampa Bay, Tkachuk has produced at better than a point-per-game pace in his career against the Lightning, posting 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 18 games.

Still hoping to get No. 19 back in the lineup for Game 1, the Panthers will drop the puck against the Lightning at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight on Scripps Sports and ESPN.

For information about watch parties, click HERE.

News Feed

Territory Talk: Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Preview (Ep. 343)

Round 1 Preview: Panthers vs. Lightning

Samoskevich ‘can’t wait to get it started’ in first Stanley Cup Playoffs

NOTEBOOK: Tkachuk joins practice; Ready for the road

'Best time of year’: Bennett ready for more playoffs & pet adoptions

BY THE NUMBERS: Panthers, Lightning get ready for another Battle of Florida

Panthers Prospect Report: April 18, 2025

‘Everybody is possible for Game 1’: Panthers hoping for full strength to start playoffs

Florida Panthers Announce 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule for First Round vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Florida Panthers Announce 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Radio Network Presented by Baptist Health

Territory Talk: Reflecting on the 2024-25 Regular Season (Ep. 342)

Tkachuk hopes to be ready at start of Stanley Cup Playoffs for Panthers

RECAP: Lightning 5, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Regular season ends with Battle of Florida

NHL Announces 32 Team Nominees for 2024-25 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Three Panthers praised in 2024-25 NHLPA Player Poll

RECAP: Rangers 5, Panthers 3

What’s Brewing: Playoffs in sight; Playoff Prowl on A1A