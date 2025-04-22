Tkachuk a game-time decision for Game 1 vs. Lightning 

TAMPA – We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if Matthew Tkachuk is back.

Sidelined for roughly two months with a lower-body injury, the star forward will be a game-time decision to take the ice when the Florida Panthers face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday.

A positive sign, he was a full participant during this morning’s skate.

“He’ll get checked out one more time by the doctors before we get him cleared,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Injured during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, Tkachuk has been on LTIR since March 2.

After getting back on the ice in late March, he officially rejoined his teammates for practice on April 19, immediately sliding back into his usual spot on the right side of the second line.

When he does return, he’s also expected to be back on the top power-play unit as well.