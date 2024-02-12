Territory Talk: Sergei Bobrovsky (Ep. 286)

Panthers star goaltender joins this week's podcast

TT-Bob-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Talking to a brick wall has never been this much fun.

On the latest episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive sit down with Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to chat about his recent trip to the All-Star Game, finding success during last year’s playoff run, his unique cardio routine and much, much more.

Highlights include:

  • Bobrovsky talks about his experience at the All-Star Game. (0:30)
  • What’s special about this up-and-coming crop of young NHL goalies? (3:00)
  • Bobrovsky talks about finding another level in last year’s playoffs. (6:00)
  • What does it feel like to be “in the zone” as a goaltender? (10:00)
  • Bobrovsky’s favorite goaltender growing up might not be who you’d expect. (12:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

