Territory Talk: Sergei Bobrovsky (Ep. 286)

On the latest episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive sit down with Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky to chat about his recent trip to the All-Star Game, finding success during last year’s playoff run, his unique cardio routine and much, much more.

Highlights include:

Bobrovsky talks about his experience at the All-Star Game. (0:30)

What’s special about this up-and-coming crop of young NHL goalies? (3:00)

Bobrovsky talks about finding another level in last year’s playoffs. (6:00)

What does it feel like to be “in the zone” as a goaltender? (10:00)

Bobrovsky’s favorite goaltender growing up might not be who you’d expect. (12:30)

