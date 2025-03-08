Territory Talk: Panthers add Marchand at NHL Trade Deadline (Ep. 337)

The Florida Panthers did it again.

Making a splash with their fifth and final move prior to the NHL’s trade deadline on Friday, the defending Stanley Cup champions acquired Brad Marchand from the Boston Bruins.

A 16-year NHL veteran and former Stanley Cup champion, Marchand, who now finds himself on the other side of a rivalry, bolsters an already deep forward core in Florida.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss what Marchand will bring to the Panthers, the team’s other pre-deadline trades and much more.

Plus, hear from Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito.

Highlights include: