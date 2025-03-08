Territory Talk: Panthers add Marchand at NHL Trade Deadline (Ep. 337)

The Florida Panthers did it again.
Making a splash with their fifth and final move prior to the NHL’s trade deadline on Friday, the defending Stanley Cup champions acquired Brad Marchand from the Boston Bruins.
A 16-year NHL veteran and former Stanley Cup champion, Marchand, who now finds himself on the other side of a rivalry, bolsters an already deep forward core in Florida.
On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss what Marchand will bring to the Panthers, the team’s other pre-deadline trades and much more.
Plus, hear from Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito.
Highlights include:
- The Panthers bring in Marchand from Boston. (1:05)
- Zito’s post-deadline press conference. (10:00)
- Doug and Jameson break down Florida’s others deals. (25:00)
- Looking at the other big moves around the NHL. (33:30)