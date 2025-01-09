‘Stenny’s the best’: Stenlund gets his Stanley Cup ring in Utah

Despite being with the Panthers for just one season, the defensive-minded Swede left a big mark.

Setting up shop in the center of the fourth line, the 28-year-old veteran achieved career-high marks in goals (11), points (15) and games played (81) during the 2023-24 season.

In 24 playoffs games, he led Florida’s forwards with 57:49 shorthanded minutes.

“Stenny’s the best,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said of Stenlund, who inked a two-year contract with the new Utah Hockey Club this summer. “Miss him a ton. He was such a crucial part for our team. He was only there a year, but he became super tight with a bunch of us. Kind of silent in how important he was. What a great guy. We miss him a lot. He’s doing great here.”

Given the gauntlet of elite power plays the Panthers had to get through on the way to their first championship – including the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final – Stenlund’s prowess on the penalty kill will long be remembered as a key part of the team’s epic run.

“He really built his game over the course of the year,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “From style of play to finding that role that’s valued in the room, we get into the playoffs last year and he’s just as important as everybody else because he has such an important role for us. He found his place, he found his way, and he was a great player for us.”

Now lending his championship experience a youthful squad in Utah, the Panthers will face-off against Stenlund for the first time this season at Delta Center on Wednesday.

With puck drop slated for 10 p.m. ET, the game will be broadcast on TNT, truTV and Max.