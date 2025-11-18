STAT PACK: Panthers erupt for 8 goals in win over Canucks

Stats to know from Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks

Jones-16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers kept the red light flashing all night long during a wild 8-5 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Improving to 10-8-1 in the standings, the Panthers now sit just two points out of one of the top-three spots in the Atlantic Division.

“I thought the energy came with a little bit of goal scoring,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We’ve been looking for it, the positive feeling when good things happen for them. They were wired into the game right.”

Continue below to see some stats that stood out from the win.

3: Points for Sam Reinhart. The goal-scoring wizard took on the role of dish master against the Canucks, earning second-star honors with three assists. It marked his 24th three-point game with the Panthers, moving him past Pavel Bure for the fifth most in franchise history.

8: Straight games with a point for Brad Marchand. While the veteran forward has actually cracked the scoresheet in each of his last 11 games, the NHL doesn’t count his current run as one consecutive streak since he missed a game on Oct. 28. At 37 years old, he’s now surpassed Joe Nieuwendyk (7 GP in 2005-06 at age 39) and Cory Stillman (7 GP in 2010-11 at age 37) for the longest point streak by a Panthers player age 37 or older. During his eight-game point streak, Marchand has accumulated a team-leading 12 points (8G, 4A).

1,000: NHL games for Jeff Petry. The 37-year-old became just the 409th skater in NHL history and 28th U.S.-born defenseman to play in 1,000 games. He also became the 14th player to reach the milestone while with the Panthers. Making his NHL debut during the 2010-11 season with the Edmonton Oilers, Petry, who inked a one-year deal with Florida this past summer, has recorded 96 goals, 294 assists and 390 points during his career.

438: Career wins for Sergei Bobrovsky. With 10 saves against the Canucks, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner moved past Jacques Plante (437) to claim sole possession of ninth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list for goaltenders. Of his 438 wins, 183 have come with the Panthers.

8: Goals for the Panthers. In addition to scoring their most goals in a game since a 9-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 17, 2024, the Panthers scored at least eight goals in a game for the 16th time in franchise history.

16: Players with at least one point for the Panthers. Nothing like making history on a Monday. Setting a new franchise record, nearly everyone got in on the action for the back-to-back champs, including Sergei Bobrovsky notching the 14th assist of his career.

2: Goals for Seth Jones. Named the first star of the game, the skilled defenseman found the back of the net twice on the power play to lock in the 10th multi-goal game of his career.

9: Shots allowed on goal by the Panthers at 5-on-5. The Panthers essentially played keep away with the Canucks for what felt like most of the game. Their nine shots against stand as the second fewest they’ve surrendered at 5-on-5 in a game this season.

1: Goal for Luke Kunin. The offseason acquisition netted his first goal with the Panthers, potting a rebound in the second period to break the tie and make it a 3-2 game. Assisting on the play, Noah Gregor, a fellow offseason pickup, earned his first point as a Panther.

*Select stats pulled from NHL Stats and NaturalStatTrick.com

News Feed

Panthers Prospect Report: November 18, 2025

RECAP: Panthers 8, Canucks 5

Petry's sons read lineup in Panthers locker room ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Florida Panthers Defenseman Jeff Petry Skates in 1,000th NHL Game

What’s Brewing: Homestand continues; Petry’s 1000th game

PREVIEW: Petry set to skate in 1,000th game as Panthers host Canucks

RECAP: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers, Lightning clash in latest Battle of Florida 

NOTEBOOK: Milestone Night; Reinhart heating up

Territory Talk: Marchand hits 1,000 points (Ep. 375)

Bench clears in celebration for Marchand’s 1,000th point

Florida Panthers to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 15

Marchand's work ethic, fear of slowing down pushed him to 1,000 points

RECAP: Panthers 6, Capitals 3

Florida Panthers Forward Brad Marchand Records 1,000th NHL Point

Tkachuk making good progress, closing in on return to skating

PREVIEW: Panthers kick off homestand vs. Capitals

Florida Panthers Limited Edition Back-To-Back Stanley Cup Championship Coffee Table Book ‘Reign Red’ on Sale Thursday, Nov. 13