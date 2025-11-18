STAT PACK: Panthers erupt for 8 goals in win over Canucks

The Florida Panthers kept the red light flashing all night long during a wild 8-5 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Improving to 10-8-1 in the standings, the Panthers now sit just two points out of one of the top-three spots in the Atlantic Division.

“I thought the energy came with a little bit of goal scoring,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We’ve been looking for it, the positive feeling when good things happen for them. They were wired into the game right.”

Continue below to see some stats that stood out from the win.

3: Points for Sam Reinhart. The goal-scoring wizard took on the role of dish master against the Canucks, earning second-star honors with three assists. It marked his 24th three-point game with the Panthers, moving him past Pavel Bure for the fifth most in franchise history.

8: Straight games with a point for Brad Marchand. While the veteran forward has actually cracked the scoresheet in each of his last 11 games, the NHL doesn’t count his current run as one consecutive streak since he missed a game on Oct. 28. At 37 years old, he’s now surpassed Joe Nieuwendyk (7 GP in 2005-06 at age 39) and Cory Stillman (7 GP in 2010-11 at age 37) for the longest point streak by a Panthers player age 37 or older. During his eight-game point streak, Marchand has accumulated a team-leading 12 points (8G, 4A).

1,000: NHL games for Jeff Petry. The 37-year-old became just the 409th skater in NHL history and 28th U.S.-born defenseman to play in 1,000 games. He also became the 14th player to reach the milestone while with the Panthers. Making his NHL debut during the 2010-11 season with the Edmonton Oilers, Petry, who inked a one-year deal with Florida this past summer, has recorded 96 goals, 294 assists and 390 points during his career.