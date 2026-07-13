Shea Busch was ‘definitely a leader’ at development camp for Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Shea Busch likes to bring people together.

“Definitely a leader,” said fellow Florida Panthers prospect Ryder Cali. “He just loves breaking the ice.”

For as much as he loves skating on the ice, breaking it might be Busch’s next favorite thing.

During last month’s development camp at Baptist Health IcePlex, he enjoyed doing a lot of both.

Taking on a leadership role, Busch, a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was on a mission during his most-recent trip to South Florida.

“I just kind of wanted to meet some new guys and be a familiar face for people to talk to,” Busch said.

Mission accomplished.

Whether it was on the ice or off of it, Busch spent all of camp with a smile on his face.

Keeping the mood light and setting the tone, his contributions at camp didn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s contagious,” Charlotte Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear said of the impact Busch had on the week. “I think he loves to be at the rink and loves to be around his teammates. It’s no surprise that he had a good year [in the WHL] and he went a long way because when you have leaders that lead by example and are all about the guy beside them, it can go a long way. He stood out as a young kid [during his first camp]. I think this is his [second] development camp, and he really stood out in that area.”