Shea Busch was ‘definitely a leader’ at development camp for Panthers

Panthers prospect is heading to Penn State for 2026-27 season

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By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Shea Busch likes to bring people together.

“Definitely a leader,” said fellow Florida Panthers prospect Ryder Cali. “He just loves breaking the ice.”

For as much as he loves skating on the ice, breaking it might be Busch’s next favorite thing.

During last month’s development camp at Baptist Health IcePlex, he enjoyed doing a lot of both.

Taking on a leadership role, Busch, a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, was on a mission during his most-recent trip to South Florida.  

“I just kind of wanted to meet some new guys and be a familiar face for people to talk to,” Busch said.

Mission accomplished.

Whether it was on the ice or off of it, Busch spent all of camp with a smile on his face.

Keeping the mood light and setting the tone, his contributions at camp didn’t go unnoticed.

“It’s contagious,” Charlotte Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear said of the impact Busch had on the week. “I think he loves to be at the rink and loves to be around his teammates. It’s no surprise that he had a good year [in the WHL] and he went a long way because when you have leaders that lead by example and are all about the guy beside them, it can go a long way. He stood out as a young kid [during his first camp]. I think this is his [second] development camp, and he really stood out in that area.”

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Heading into camp on a high note, Busch closed out his second season in the WHL with some hardware.

After sitting out nearly five months with an injury, the 19-year-old forward returned to action right when his team needed him most.

Helping the Everett Silvertips win their first-ever WHL Championship, Busch racked up 13 points (7G, 6A) in 16 playoff games.

Ending things with an exclamation point, he scored a hat trick in the championship clinching game.

“It was a tough year for me with the injury, but really nice to come back for playoffs,” said Busch, who also tallied 18 points (13G,5A) in 12 regular season games. “To win that championship was pretty special. We had a special group. I’m excited for next year, to go off to college. I think it’s going to be a big step for me in my development.”

Taking his talents to Penn State for the 2026-27 season, Busch will now have the chance to star for one of the top programs in the NCAA.

By taking the route through Happy Valley, he’ll also have extra time to hit the gym and add to his already imposing 6-foot-3, 214-pound frame.

“I feel like just getting bigger and stronger is only going to help you,” Busch said. “College is no joke. It’s high pace. I’m excited.”

With another camp in the books, Busch is already looking forward to next year’s development camp to show off his progress.

“There’s nowhere else you’d rather come in summer,” he said of his annual trip to South Florida. “This is the best spot in the league.”

Of course, his fellow prospects will be happy to see him.

“You need a guy like that to bring people together,” Cali said. “I think that’s been super valuable. He’s a great guy. I love him already.”

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