‘I learned a lot’: Panthers close out 2026 development camp

Prospects wrap up week with scrimmage at Baptist Health IcePlex

Scrimmage-Group-Shot
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers closed the book on their annual development camp with a 3-on-3 scrimmage at Baptist Health IcePlex on Thursday.

Flying up and down the ice for two 10-minute halves, Team White took down Team Red by a score of 4-1.

After each half, players also participated in a shootout that delighted the gathered Panthers fans in the stands.

Overall, it was a great way to wrap up the week.

“As a coach, you have a vision coming in of how you want things to operate, and I thought it was outstanding,” said Charlotte Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear, who runs the X’s and O’s at camp. “All the little points we wanted to get across about the Florida Panthers and what we’re about was established. … It was a home run not only for the players, but for the coaching staff.”

Simas Ignatavicius and Shamar Moses each lit the lamp once for Team White, while Vilho Vanhatalo touched twine twice.

Netting the lone goal for Team Red was Vladislav Lukashevich.

Between the pipes, Tyler Muszelik and Denis Gabdrakhmanov manned the crease for Team White, while Ben Hrebik and Louis-Antoine Denault suited up for Team Red.

Ignatavicius (2nd round), Vanhatalo (6th round) and Denault (7th round) were all taken by the Panthers at last weekend’s draft in Buffalo.

“Florida is the best place in the world, pretty much, Denault said. “I’m just trying to show them what I built this year, and just trying to leave a good mark.”

Putting an interesting twist on the annual scrimmage, players were able to choose their own teams.

During a golf outing on Wednesday, prospects Shea Busch (Team Red) and Linus Eriksson (Team White) were named captains and drafted their squads.

“It was fun,” said Eriksson, a second-round pick in 2024. “I started with a good goalie. I built from the back outwards. Then I got some D and good forwards.”

On the other side, Busch took a different approach.

“I picked a lot of big guys,” the 2025 fourth-round pick said. “There’s a lot of big guys here.”

In the end, Eriksson ended up building the winner.

“No one is celebrating me yet, but we’ll see,” the young Swede said with a smile.

Possibly the start of a new trend, the Panthers held a much smaller than normal camp this summer.

Usually having two full groups, the two-time Stanley Cup champions instead opted to go with a single 24-man roster.

For the prospects, this decision led to even greater camaraderie. 

“The guys are together at all times, just going to the rink together,” said Moses, a fifth-round pick in 2025. “They harped on us to be a group no matter what we do. If it’s going to a meeting, you don’t leave a guy behind to be late. Whatever it is, we all do it together.”

Whether they were just drafted or have been in the Panthers pipeline for a few years, every prospect is leaving South Florida with something new.

“Such good days here,” Eriksson said. “I learned a lot.’

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