‘I learned a lot’: Panthers close out 2026 development camp

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers closed the book on their annual development camp with a 3-on-3 scrimmage at Baptist Health IcePlex on Thursday.

Flying up and down the ice for two 10-minute halves, Team White took down Team Red by a score of 4-1.

After each half, players also participated in a shootout that delighted the gathered Panthers fans in the stands.

Overall, it was a great way to wrap up the week.

“As a coach, you have a vision coming in of how you want things to operate, and I thought it was outstanding,” said Charlotte Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear, who runs the X’s and O’s at camp. “All the little points we wanted to get across about the Florida Panthers and what we’re about was established. … It was a home run not only for the players, but for the coaching staff.”

Simas Ignatavicius and Shamar Moses each lit the lamp once for Team White, while Vilho Vanhatalo touched twine twice.

Netting the lone goal for Team Red was Vladislav Lukashevich.

Between the pipes, Tyler Muszelik and Denis Gabdrakhmanov manned the crease for Team White, while Ben Hrebik and Louis-Antoine Denault suited up for Team Red.

Ignatavicius (2nd round), Vanhatalo (6th round) and Denault (7th round) were all taken by the Panthers at last weekend’s draft in Buffalo.