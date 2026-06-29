Shamar Moses Q&A: ‘I’m just super pumped to bring it this year’

Panthers prospect talks D-Camp, culture building, Ryder Cali & more!

Shemar-Moses-16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Shamar Moses is happy to back in South Florida.

Selected by Panthers in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old forward is one of 24 prospects participating in this week’s development camp at Baptist Health IcePlex.

Making strides this past season with the North Bay Battalion of the OHL, he logged 18 points (8G, 10 assists) in 48 games.

Following the fist on-ice session of camp on Monday, I had a chance to catch up with Moses to talk about his season, summer goals and more.

OLIVE: First, what was it like seeing your North Bay teammate Ryder Cali drafted by the Panthers in the second round this weekend? He told us that he’d been texting with you quite a bit.

MOSES: Yeah, there was definitely a lot of talk about him maybe coming here. He told me that a lot of people in the organization were pretty interested. I kind of had him on my card going late in the first [round]. A couple of guys got together, a few North Bay boys, and watched together on Saturday. I was super pumped when I saw him get drafted by the Panthers. You can ask the boys, I jumped right off the couch. I was cheering pretty loud. It’s so cool to have someone like that with you. He’s such a talented player and it’s cool to have him around. I look forward to sharing this experience with him over the next few years.

OLIVE: As one of his teammates, what’s your scouting report on Cali?

MOSES: The highlights don’t do him justice. The more you get to play with him, the more you appreciate him. He was really important to us. His stick detail, how strong he is on the puck, the way he can move with the frame he has, he just has such a pro-style game. I could watch him play forever and talk about him forever because he’s just such a talented kid.

OLIVE: For yourself, what’s it like being back in Fort Lauderdale for your second development camp?

MOSES: I got to know the staff last year. I was fortunate to get to come and do the training camp, too. I’ve had a couple weeks here now where I’ve gotten to know a couple people. I’m familiar with the ice and some of the drills now. It’s a big difference coming into year two with the confidence and just knowing everyone and a couple of the other boys. Having that group already built and then bringing in these new guys, it’s awesome to show them this culture and build on that.

OLIVE: How much can you learn about “Panther Hockey” from camps like this?

MOSES: Coming into last year, it was just learning so many of those things that help take you to that next level. It’s not about scoring goals or doing the flashy stuff -- it's doing the little things. One of the things they really harped on today was just getting 1% better at the little things. You keep getting marginally better by focusing on those important details. Over time, they make a big difference and add up in the end to build habits, build culture and build that winning foundation they have around here.

OLIVE: What sort of progress do you think you made this past season in the OHL?

MOSES: It was a pretty good year. I built a lot on the defensive side of the game. It was a lot of learning to play on both sides of the puck and maturing in that way in my game. I’m really looking forward to playing a strong 200-foot game this year and using my creativity and my skill. I’m just super pumped to bring it this year. I think it’s going to be a great year for me and a great year for my team.

OLIVE: How different was it going through this past season as part of Florida’s pipeline rather than a draft-hopeful prospect?

MOSES: Very. Now you have a guideline. You have all the development staff here that are helping you. You kind of know the things they want you to focus on, so it makes it a little easier to build the details in the game that they want you to work on. When you’re in your draft year, there’s a lot of talks going on. You’re talking to your agent. You try to stay in the moment, but being drafted is something you’ve dreamed of since you were a kid. It’s hard not to keep that in the back of your mind when you’re doing interviews all the time. So, there was a lot less pressure this year in terms of that. I’m just looking forward to going into this fourth year [in juniors]. I’m just looking forward to maturing and all the things that go into it.

OLIVE: This year’s camp is a bit smaller than some we’ve seen in the past. How nice is it to be one tight group?

MOSES: I think it’s awesome. The guys are together at all times, just going to the rink together. They harped on us to be a group no matter what we do. If it’s going to a meeting, you don’t leave a guy behind to be late. Whatever it is, we all do it together. We were just on the ice, and now we’ll go back to the hotel together. I know we’ve got a group chat going. A couple guys will probably go to the beach or hit the pool after dinner, but it’s just so nice to be here, be together and have that culture.

OLIVE: Speaking of the beach, what’s your favorite thing about coming to South Florida other than playing hockey?

MOSES: It’s unreal. Words can’t describe it until you get down here and get to feel the atmosphere and the vibe. We’re super fortunate this year that we get to stay right on the beach. It’s sweet. We just walk right out to the beach. Our hotel has got a resort-style pool, too. All the boys are chilling by the pool. They treat us so well here. It’s hard not to try your best here because they give you all the resources. It’s awesome.

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