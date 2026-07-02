Luostarinen: ‘It’s a big deal to get an extension like this’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Eight more years.

One of the most underrated pieces of the Florida Panthers’ success over the last few years, Eetu Luostarinen is here to stay after inking an eight-year extension on Wednesday.

If you want to understand “Panthers Hockey,” look no further than No. 27.

“He did everything he needed to do to make himself a better player, and he's such a vital part of our team,” President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito said. “On and off the ice, in the room, he is just a joy to be around and has so much respect from management, from the coaches, and from the room. You look at him and say, ‘That’s a Panther.’”

Acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2020, the 27-year-old Finn has been one of the most reliable players on both sides of the ice since he arrived.

Over the last four seasons, Luostarinen’s +36 plus/minus ranting is fourth best on Florida, trailing only Gustav Forsling (+103), Aleksander Barkov (+44) and Matthew Tkachuk (+39).

Per the numbers at NaturalStatTrick.com, Luostarinen also ranks second on the Panthers in penalty kill time (570:34) during that successful stretch, trailing only Forsling (748:03).

A critical piece during the Panthers’ three straight runs to the Stanley Cup Final – including wins in 2024 and 2025 -- Luostarinen has tallied 34 points (10G, 24A) in 73 playoff games.

His 14 assists during the 2025 Cup run ranked fourth on the team.

Following his extension, Luostarinen spoke with the media on Thursday.

Continue below to see what the two-way forward had to say.

“To get traded just early in the career, and it was a little bit of shock, but obviously everything turned out really pretty good. I think I always try to fill my role, whatever it was, doing the best job I can, and just work hard every day to climb the ladder a little bit. It's a big deal to get an extension like this.” – On his career so far and signing an extension

“I think that's a tell how good things are in Florida right now. Guys are taking a little bit of a discount to stay, and just the new rink, the ownership, everything is really dialed in. They're really putting a lot of effort to keep us happy and get us everything we need to play at a high level. Everybody is such good teammates, and we want to keep winning, so that's a major piece. I think everybody's pretty happy in the Sunshine State.” - On teammates taking less to stay with the Panthers

“When I got there, I think things got a lot better, and just from the times it wasn't probably the team that was high up in the rankings. I think just the way that the organization's been doing jobs lately, it's unreal to see the effort. The new rink and all the facilities that are top notch. A lot of good memories - just the tight crew will always have in the locker room, and obviously the championships, they're lots to remember.” – On what has stood out during his time with the Panthers

“It's already been a long summer for us. I'm sure everybody wants to get out there and play. We've been adding good pieces again, and a little bit more physicality, a little bit more weight to our lineup. I'm excited to meet the new guys and get out there and compete with them. – On excitement to get the season started

“Not many players can do that, be out for the whole year, and then just dominate, and on that high level. It was really good to see him playing like normal him, so it's good thing for us to see that he's playing that level already. Now, after the summer, he’ll be even better. – On Aleksander Barkov’s performance at the World Championship

“It's not a bad thing to get a little bit more rest than I mean, you have to plan your summer a little bit differently with the training and on ice workout, so you can take a little bit of time off to enjoy family and friends too. That's been good, and obviously it's a long time, so we're excited to get back to Florida.” – On enjoying his first extended offseason in a while