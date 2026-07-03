Gudas aims to ‘bring more fire into the battle’ in second stint with Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Butcher is returning to the beach.

After having his rights acquired in a trade from the Anaheim Ducks prior to free agency, Radko Gudas cemented his return to South Florida by inking a six-year contract extension with the Panthers on Wednesday.

Previously suiting up for the Panthers for three seasons, from 2020-21 to 2022-23, the 36-year-old defenseman helped the team win the Presidents’ Trophy in 2022 and reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2023.

Playing a role in helping the Panthers develop the culture that fueled the franchise to Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, Gudas tallied 44 points (7G, 37A), 917 hits and a plus-47 plus/minus rating in 203 games with Florida.

“For people who’ve had the honor of being around Radko and seen him and the way he interacted with this team and the type of person that he is and the type of person that he was here, you understand that it fits like a glove,” Panthers General Manager & President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito said of bringing back the hard-nosed veteran. “It’s nice to have him back. … He might be more valuable to us than to many other teams. ... I think people missed him. They're happy to have their friend back as well as a teammate and warrior."

During his final season with the Ducks, Gudas, who served as the team’s captain for two campaigns, logged 13 points (2G, 11A) and 164 hits in 56 games.

Preparing for his 15th season in the NHL, the Czechia native currently sits atop the league’s leaderboard with 3,135 hits since making his debut in 2013-14

Meeting with the media via Zoom teleconference on Friday for the first time since putting pen to paper on his new long-term contract, continue below to read what Gudas had to say about returning to the Panthers, reuniting with his former teammates and much more.

On returning to the Panthers

“I’m thrilled. I’m very excited to go join the Cats again. Hearing these things, that’s something that always feels warm in your heart. I’m excited to join them, be part of the winning culture again and help them toward the ultimate goal. All the guys are excited. … I’m nothing but thrilled. I can’t wait to get going.”

On helping build the culture in South Florida

“Building it was great. I got to meet some great persons, great players along the way. I still think about a lot of the time I spent there. That’s one of the reasons why I’m back. Seeing them have success and seeing them get built and playing with more mojo and being the team to beat, it’s awesome to see. It helps you with getting going and motivating yourself to be even better. I’m thrilled to join them again for the ultimate goal. … The goal is 100% set. We’re just looking for this one cherry on the top. There’s nothing I’d love more.

On how hard it was to leave the Panthers as a free agent in 2023

“One of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make. Leaving a group that’s striving for greatness and right there on the doorstep, going to the Final with them, you build memories, you build relationships that last forever. You see them have even more success and you wish nothing more better for them because you know, you know how they are and know how much they wanted it. It was a great opportunity in Anaheim. I loved my time there. I really have to thank the Anaheim organization, how they worked with me and what we accomplished together. Those three years ran by, and now it’s time for the next chapter. Those three years in Florida obviously mean a lot more to me now that we’re back.”

On his desire to return to the Panthers after leaving in 2023

“When I left, I felt like I hadn’t finished my work down there. The boys won the Cup two times. It was awesome to see them win and have success, but in the corner [of my mind] I wish I could’ve been there to help them. We made our decision. Before free agency, we didn’t know what was going to happen. In the back of my mind, yes, it would be something I’d really enjoy to play again with these guys and this group. These guys are one of a kind. Being part of this group is something very special. … I was pretty pumped the whole way. I’m glad it worked out.”

On what he’ll bring to the Panthers during his second stint

“Watching them the last few years, Florida is the team that plays the right way from start to finish, from Game 1 of the year to Game 84 now of the season. It’s something that had to be built there. The guys have that in their DNA. I don’t think I’m going to implement that on anybody. I’m a hard-working guy. I’m a guy that leaves everything out there every time I can. I think that’s part of my leadership of this group. I’m going to leave everything out there and try and always do the right things. … They have a lot of great leaders, a lot of winners. The boys have won pretty much everything the last few years. I don’t’ think there’s a lot I have to implement on the team. I’m just going to try and be in the best possible condition I can be, play my role and make sure that I bring some more fire into the battle.”

On if he’s spoken to Panthers head coach Paul Maurice yet

“Yes, I spoke to him after I got traded. I spoke to him and Billy (Zito). He is probably one of the reasons we decided to come back as well. He’s a hockey mind that a I really enjoyed playing for. The word he can say to the locker room and the way he handles the team is something I really enjoyed. I’m looking forward to more of that. Being part of his group, I think it’s very important for the players to buy-in and be behind the coach and want to go to battle for him. I know Paul has that.”

On his family being able to plant some roots in South Florida

“With all four kids, being able to put their roots down a little bit and have the community around them, I’m thrilled for that. I’m really happy we got this done. They have friends down there. They have friends in Anaheim, but they’re excited to get back into their circles they had down there. They were going to go with my anywhere I’m going to be, those are their words, but once they found out we got traded to Florida I started to get looks. They were like, ‘Daddy! Daddy!’ There’s a lot that goes into the decision, but the number one is the ultimate goal.

On if being a captain with the Ducks changed him at all

“I hope they chose me because the way I am, so I don’t plan to change much. Some decisions, some team decisions as a leader there, was a little different. It wasn’t always easy, but I’m really grateful for the opportunity to make those decisions for the team and for the organization. I got to understand a little more outside of the hockey and how things work around the team. Really grateful the opportunity. There’s a few things I learned along the way, and I’m going to try to implement them as much as I can.”

On if any current Panthers have reached out to him yet

“Aaron (Ekblad) texted me. I spoke with Barky (Aleksander Barkov). Chucky (Matthew Tkachuk), Benny (Sam Bennett), Gustav (Forsling), Anton (Lundell). Samson (Reinhart) texted me, too. Carter (Verhaeghe) texted me as well. A lot of guys. I’d say pretty much all the guys I played with that are still there all texted me. The coaches, too. I had to keep my phone on the charger, but it was a great couple of hours to hear from those guys how excited they are. I couldn’t express myself in the messages enough how excited I am to be a part of their group.”

On if his famous postgame high-five celebration with Barkov will return.

“I hope so [smiles]. They left me some space there. I’ll find my space there for the high-five.”