Q&A: Tyler Muszelik talks going pro, birthday & more!

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Tyler Muszelik couldn’t have asked for a better birthday.

Turning 22 years old on July 1, the Florida Panthers goaltending prospect spent his special day at development camp.

Even though Muszelik has participated in several camps since being selected in the sixth round (189th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, this trip to the Sunshine State had a different feel to it as the New Jersey native is preparing for his first season as a professional.

After wrapping up his career at UConn, Muszelik inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Florida on March 30.

“Tyler is a talented and hard-working goaltender who has displayed strong growth and poise throughout his four seasons in college hockey,” Panthers General Manager & President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito said in the release announcing the deal. “We are excited for him to begin his professional career within our organization and Goaltending Excellence Department.”

During last week’s camp at Baptist Health IcePlex, I had a chance to catch up with Muszelik to talk about turning pro, his birthday plans and more.

OLIVE: What’s it like celebrating your birthday at development camp?

MUSZELIK: It’s good. I love hockey, and I’m in Florida. It’s the best of both worlds. I’m not a big fan of my birthday, so I don’t care too much [laughs]. It’s just nice to be here and have a good time.

OLIVE: What’s it like having your birthday fall on free agency every year?

MUSZELIK: It’s kind of funny. I remember when I was younger and my agent found out when my birthday was, he was like, “Oh man, what a birthday you have!” It’s funny. It’s interesting that so much happens on my birthday. It’s fun to see where guys end up.

OLIVE: Does it feel any different being a veteran at this year’s camp?

MUSZELIK: Yeah. It’s really nice to not have any nerves or stress. I’m just excited to be here and still learn and get to know some of the younger guys as well. I’ve seen some guys come and go over the years I’ve been here, and it’s been cool to see where those guys ended up.

OLIVE: How much have you enjoyed this year’s camp being about half the size of previous camps?

MUSZELIK: It’s honestly really nice. Every year that I’ve been here, we’ve had a much bigger group. It’s been two groups, two sessions. Just to have one session and all be together all day long, it’s pretty cool. We’re only here four or five days, so for us to all be together the whole time is really special.

OLIVE: How did you feel when you signed your entry-level contract in March?

MUSZELIK: It was really exciting. That’s what I wanted at the end of my college career. That was my goal. I was excited to take that step. I just want to keep maturing and keep progressing.

OLIVE: During your senior season at UConn, you set career-highs in wins (19), goals-against average (2.21) and save percentage (.926). What do you credit that success to?

MUSZELIK: Just a lot of experience. When I went into college, I was young and a little immature. I think it was just being experienced and having confidence in myself. I had a really good coach in Alex Westlund this year, too. I also had a really good team in front of me. I think that all helped me progress a lot.

OLIVE: How does it feel to be preparing for your first season in the professional ranks?

MUSZELIK: It’s been very different. I usually spend my offseasons back at school, and now I’m at home. I’m spending all my time in the same spot and in more of a controlled environment. It’s honestly really nice. I feel like it’s going to help me a lot and help me be prepared for the end of August when that time comes because it’s flying by.