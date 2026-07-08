‘I won’t take it for granted’: Hathaway energized by opportunity with Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Garnet Hathaway used to not be a big fan of trips to South Florida.

“For a lot of years now, I’ve hated playing against the Panthers,” he smiled.

Thankfully, he won’t have to worry about that now.

Acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers along with a 2026 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 fourth-round pick on June 26, Hathaway and his unique brand of physicality and toughness will now be adding to the problem for opposing players that venture into unfriendly confines of Amerant Bank Arena during the upcoming season.

“Garnet is a physical and highly competitive player who will complement our group well,” Panthers General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito said of Hathaway, who had 50% of his salary retained by Philadelphia in the deal. “We’re excited to add his veteran presence to our group for the upcoming season.”

Presence might be one of the best words to define Hathaway’s value on the ice.

Weighing in at 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, the 34-year-old’s game revolves around killing penalties and punishing the opposition.

“I’m so excited to join the Panthers,” Hathaway said. “Everything that I’ve continued to hear about the organization, just makes me even more ready to get going.”

Over 672 games in the NHL, the 11-year veteran has logged 163 points (76G, 87A).

Suiting up for the Flyers (2023-24 to 2025-26), Boston Bruins (2022-23), Washington Capitals (2019-20 to 2022-23), and Calgary Flames (2015-16 to 2018-19) prior to joining the Panthers, Hathaway also ranks second in the NHL in hits since he made his debut with 1,921.

Consistently bringing the pain, he’s ranked in the top 10 in the NHL in hits every season since 2020-21.

But even though he plays like a wrecking ball, Hathaway manages to stay out of trouble more often than not.

Over the past four seasons, he’s drawn 24 more penalties than he’s taken.

And when he’s not drawing penalties, he’s usually killing them.

On the penalty kill, Hathaway has averaged over a minute of shorthanded ice time per game in each of the last nine seasons.

“I take a lot of pride in playing the same way each and every night,” he said. “Preparing for each game, showing up to each game with the same mentality and same compete level, that’s something I want to bring each night and that I want to be noticeable. If you’re just tuning in, I want someone to realize that I’m giving it my all and the group collectively is doing the same. If I can bring energy to that, if I can be a part of that winning culture, it’s something that I worked hard but I take a lot of pride in as well.”

Culture was one of the main things that intrigued Hathaway about the Panthers.

In addition to winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, they have a reputation for having one of the tightest locker rooms in the league.

“You realize they’re winners,” Hathaway said. “They’re winners in how they compete, how they prepare and in how they play throughout the season. They play playoff hockey ever night, and that’s something I want to emulate, too. That’s something I take a lot of pride in. I’m excited for that part. I’m excited for going into each game and preparing like it’s the most important game of the year. … I’ve also heard about this locker room a lot and how close they are and how much they care about each other as teammates.”

When Hathaway does enter Florida’s locker room, he’ll see more than a few familiar faces.

Over his four seasons with Calgary, he teamed up with Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk.

During his half-season stint with Boston, he played with Brad Marchand.

“It’s going to great to be back together and see how we’ve all matured and grown,” Hathaway said.

Even though the puck won’t drop for a few months, the work has already begun.

Still in search of his first Stanley Cup, Hathaway doesn’t plan to let this opportunity go to waste.

“I’m working my hardest this summer to be a fit and learn from those guys and see what they know,” he said. “I want to try to make it as seamless as possible because they already have a great group and know how to win. … Opportunity is something you have to take and grasp. Nothing’s given. You have to take it and take control of it. To have this opportunity is something special, and I won’t take it for granted.”